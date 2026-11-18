He fills the newly created role, while Mark Welton is upped to president, strategic partnerships as the film technologies company sees momentum from a Hollywood box office resurgence.

has promoted Giovanni Dolci to the newly created role of chief operating officer, overseeing the company’s expanding global theater network. Dolci, who joined Imax in 2012 and most recently served as chief commercial officer and executive vp, will relocate from London to New York City for his new role and report to Imax CEO Richard Gelfond.

Building out its global theater footprint from beyond North America has long been a priority at the film technologies company as it rides momentum from having Chris Nolan’s“Imax is a stronger, more global business than ever, and we continue to evolve and grow our leadership team to capture the many opportunities ahead. Gio has a deep understanding of our business, our partners, and our people at every level.

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He’s been central to our growth for more than a decade, and his leadership will be critical in this next era of success for Imax,” Gelfond said in a statement. Imax also promoted Mark Welton from president, Imax global theatres, to the new role of president, strategic partnerships, and also reporting to Gelfond. Welton will lead partnerships beyond the company’s core theatrical business, working content programmers on new business opportunities across sports, events, and consumer brands.

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He has done earlier partnerships with the NHL, Major League Baseball and NBCUniversal, including the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Mark has been instrumental in building Imax, and few people know our company and industry like he does. He is exactly the right person to turn the strength of our brand into new sources of growth,” Gelfond added.