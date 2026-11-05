Imax Posts Record Revenue, Profit Growth With ‘The Odyssey’ in Third Quarter

Christopher Nolan's epic on its screens helped the film technologies company record best-ever key earnings metrics from a mix of Hollywood and local language titles.

on its screens as the film technologies company posted record global box office, revenue and profit growth in the third quarter. Lifted by Hollywood’s ongoing recovery at the multiplex, Imax posted record quarterly global box office at $712 million during Q3, well up on a year-earlier $368 million.

The big audience draw had been a 70mm run for Nolan’s epic as it recorded premium ticket sales surpassing $550 million worldwide. During the latest quarter, Imax saw revenue rise 64 percent to $174.6 million, compared to a year-earlier $106.7 million. Net income rose over 400 percent to $117.1 million, against $22.6 million in the same period of 2025.

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“What Imax achieved goes beyond simply a ‘great quarter’ and transcends the many records we shattered in the period. What we believe we are witnessing is an awakening to the power and potential of our platform to impact global culture, unlock new commercial opportunities, and inspire a new level of demand and awe in audiences around the world,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax Corp., said in a statement on Thursday.

Imax forecasts it will exceed its 2026 full-year guidance for a record $1.4 billion in global box office after signing agreements for over 100 theater systems worldwide so far this year.