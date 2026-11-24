Imax and 20th Century Fox vet Craig Dehmel has been hired by Qube Cinema as Head of Studio Relations.

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In his new position, Dehmel will lead strategic customer development and strengthen senior-level relationships across Hollywood studios, independent distributors, and content owners. Dehmel’s 35 years in the motion picture industry includes serving as Head of Global Distribution at Imax, where he led the planning, programming, and distribution of Hollywood studio, local-language, documentary, and special-content releases across more than 1,700 Imax screens worldwide.

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Prior to Imax, Dehmel spent 16 years at 20th Century Fox, where he held senior roles in sales, strategic planning, and international distribution, culminating in his appointment as EVP, International Distribution. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, serving in its Executive Branch, and has been a guest lecturer at the UCLA Anderson School of Management for more than two decades.

“Qube Wire’s growth reflects the confidence that studios, distributors, and exhibitors place in our technology and services. As our global network continues to expand, strengthening our relationships with content owners and studio partners is central to our plans,” said Harsh Rohatgi, CEO of Qube Cinema.relationships across the industry.

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His appointment underscores our commitment to our studio clients and will help us build on the momentum of Qube Wire, expand our engagement across the entertainment ecosystem, and create new opportunities for our wider portfolio,” he added. Dehmel said: “I’m excited to join Qube Cinema at a time of significant growth for the company and continued evolution across the theatrical distribution landscape. Qube Wire has built an impressive global network and strong relationships with studios and exhibitors.

Having worked closely with these partners throughout my career, I see considerable opportunity to build on that foundation, deepen industry relationships, and help expand the reach of Qube’s technology and services. I look forward to working with the team and our partners to support the company’s continued growth. ”