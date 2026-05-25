Iman Vellani's Marvel Revival Hints at Kamala Khan's Return for 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Marvel's Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani has hinted at Kamala Khan's return for 'Daredevil: Born Again.'

A major Marvel hero may be headed for Hell's Kitchen for Daredevil: Born Again season three. Picking up where Netflix's Daredevil left off, the Disney+ series stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Born Again has been largely embraced by fans and critics. One such fan is Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Iman Vellani, who has played Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel since her self-titled series in 2023. In an appearance on the Revenge Of podcast, she praised Born Again before revealing that she 'just got to visit the set of season three that they're shooting in New York.

Though this visit could have been merely a social call, it could hint that Kamala is returning to the small screen. Vellani would not be the only Marvel veteran coming back for Born Again season three. At the end of the second season, Mike Colter reprised his role as Luke Cage alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Further reports have indicated Finn Jones will also be back, reuniting the entire lineup of The Defenders ten years after the original show.

As for Vellani's future in the MCU, the path is unclear. Ms. Marvel debuted three years ago, and season two has yet to materialize. Vellani's costar, Aramis Knight, denied that further talks regarding the show have happened, adding that he thinks that a second season is unlikely.

However, she has appeared once in the franchise since Ms. Marvel, teaming up with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels later in 2023. Unfortunately, that film underperformed both critically and commercially. Further, since then, Vellani has not appeared in live action in the MCU, though she is rumored to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, her being on set for Daredevil: Born Again season three could mean her return is imminent, regardless of whether there is truth in those rumors





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