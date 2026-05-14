Imam who sexually abused women and girls as young as 12 jailed for at least 20 years

A respected faith leader based in Tower Hamlets, east London, Abdul Halim Khan, has been jailed for at least 20 years after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting seven women and girls. He carried out his attacks over the course of 11 years, convincing his victims that he had magical cancer curing power and that rape could cure cancer.

An Imam who sexually abused women and girls as young as 12 after he convinced them he had magical cancer curing power has been jailed.

Abdul Halim Khan, a respected faith leader based in Tower Hamlets, east London, carried out his attacks against multiple women and girls over the course of 11 years. He was handed a minimum sentence of at least 20 years after being found guilty of raping and sexual assaulting seven victims. Khan repeatedly denied the allegations claiming the victims had all conspired against him.

He was convicted of 21 charges of rape and sexual assault as well as child sexual offences against seven women and girls at Snaresbrook Crown Court





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Sexual Abuse Rape Sexual Assault Faith Leader Tower Hamlets East London Snaresbrook Crown Court Abdul Halim Khan Magical Cancer Curing Power Rape Could Cure Cancer Jinn Black Magic Trust Victims Police Lawyer Courage Closure Impact Trust Abuse Victims Survivors Courage Impact Trust Abuse Victims Survivors

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