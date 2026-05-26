Imai shines as Astros throw combined no-hitter in 9-0 rout of Rangers

The Houston Astros haven’t had the start fans hoped for in 2026, but the squad gave its traveling supporters something to cheer about Monday night.

Recovery efforts underway at Surfside Beach after 11-year-old boy from Richmond swept under water by wave Sunday evening ‘We’re not giving up’: Crews hold onto hope as recovery efforts continue for missing 11-year-old at Surfside Beach Houston shopper finds credit card skimmer on checkout machine at southwest grocery store, police called ‘We are okay’: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses Ebola concerns ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 in HoustonTatsuya Imai dominates through 6.0 innings, Steven Okert handles the seventh, and Alimber Santa seals the no-hitter in his MLB debutARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 25: Tatsuya Imai #45 of the Houston Astros walks off the mound after pitching against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field on May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

– The Houston Astros haven’t had the start fans hoped for in 2026, but the squad gave its traveling supporters something to cheer about Monday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, cruising to a 9-0 victory over the cross-state rival Texas Rangers in the road series opener. Rookie Japanese phenom Tatsuya Imai got the start for Houston. Across 6.0 innings, he threw 97 pitches while recording two strikeouts and four walks.

Steven Okert pitched the seventh inning for Houston, tallying one walk and one strikeout in his lone frame. To begin the eighth inning, Alimber Santa, a 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, made his MLB debut. Santa was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land last Friday and sported a Santa Claus belt during his first major league appearance. Santa threw 24 pitches across the game’s final 2.0 innings.

He recorded one strikeout and did not allow a baserunner, completing the no-hitter in historic fashion in his MLB debut. Houston got on the board in the opening frame when a sacrifice fly from Yordan Alvarez brought Jeremy Peña home. Alvarez added a solo homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Astros added two more runs in the fifth before Christian Walker blew the game open with a three-run homer to left-center field in the seventh inning. Kumar Rocker started for Texas, recording five strikeouts while allowing four hits, four earned runs and two walks across 5.0 innings.

Game 2 of the series in Arlington is scheduled for Tuesday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.Michael is a Kingwood native who loves visiting local restaurants and overreacting to Houston sports. He earned his BA from Texas A&M University in 2022 and his MA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2023. Michael is a credentialed media member for the Houston Rockets.

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