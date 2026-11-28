Iran's deeply buried military sites are much harder for U.S. bombs to damage than above-ground facilities.

Iran is rapidly building at a previously unidentified location between two of its most important nuclear sites, according to new analysis. Tehran has installed the beginnings of a security fence around a deeply buried facility near Behjatabad, which sits halfway between the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear facilities in central Iran, experts with the Washington, D.C.

-based Institute for Science and International Security said in a social media post. The facility is exactly midway between the Isfahan nuclear site and Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz, ISIS said, at roughly 62 kilometers in each direction. Natanz is Iran's largest known uranium enrichment facility, attacked by the U.S. during the brief war in June 2025 and since the start of the ongoing conflict from February 2026.

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Iran has declared a uranium enrichment plant at Isfahan, a complex made up of several other buildings including a chemical laboratory, a reactor fuel manufacturing plant and a centrifuge manufacturing workshop. It's also believed to house an extensive tunnel network where observers say Tehran is likely storing much of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Uranium enriched to 60 percent is far above what is needed for civilian nuclear programs, and only a short technical leap from weapons-grade material.