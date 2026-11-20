“I knew it was going to be the money shot.”

National Geographic’s Pictures of the Year listChristopher Payne’s photo, called “Beam of Hope,” captures the moment electricians and artists gazed up at the high-powered spotlights that make up the famous ghostly image of the Twin Towers in the New York skylineThe shot is so close to the powerful display that the viewer can differentiate the tiny streams of light that together make up the dual beams — with the staging set up so that there are dozens of smaller Twin Towers standing together.

National Geographic / Christopher Payne“It’s almost like a rainbow of hope going up into the sky, but most people don’t know where it starts from. So I always thought of that picture of being inside the array of 88 lights. It’s like being in the pot of gold. You found where the rainbow starts,” Payne told The Post Friday.

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“I knew it was going to be the money shot. It expressed everything: a sense of wonder, but also a sense of how they do it and that ‘aha’ moment. ” The stunning image was plucked from millions of submissions from around the globe for the spot on the 25 picture list — marking Payne’s second time in three years receiving the honor.

“Beam of Hope” is also just one of two taken in the US, the second of which, by Brent Stirton, captures two girls playing among compost mounds on their family’s Washington farm. Getty ImagesIt took crews nine days to install the 88 individual 7,000-watt xenon compressed gas lightbulbs, which give the illusion of two massive rays of light beaming into the sky.

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“From anywhere else, it seems so magical and then you get there and you realize that it’s just a bunch of these massive lights arranged in a very particular way, very intentional,” explained Payne, calling the experience “grounding. ” Payne took a variety of photographs for the project, including one of children and family members of 9/11 victims running beneath the beam’s glow. The December issue is on sale now.

“For them it’s a reunion. They do it not for the money, not because they’re learning anything new, but they do this because they feel it’s important and significant, and it gives them a chance to reconnect. That’s something that I didn’t anticipate,” said Payne, adding that every worker had a connection to the terror attacks. Christopher Payne's"Beam of Hope" landed on National Geographic's Pictures of the Year list.

The display, seen here from New Jersey, features 88 lights to create the illusion of two towers.