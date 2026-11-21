A newly discovered photograph of Yankees legends Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth embracing — and signed by both baseball icons — is headed to the auction block.

A newly-discovered signed photograph of baseball legends Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth embracing — on the day the “Iron Horse” delivered his famous farewell speech at Yankee Stadium — is on the auction block.captures the retired Bambino and an ailing Gehrig just a month after the Hall of Fame first baseman was diagnosed with “For the past two weeks you have been reading about a bad break,” Gehrig bravely told an adoring crowd in what is considered the most famous, and poignant, speech in American sports history.

A newly discovered 1939 original photo features Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth on the day of Gehrig’s “Luckiest Man” speech at Yankee Stadium. Gehrig died less than two years later at 37. His tragic ailment, still without a cure, is known today as “Lou Gehrig’s disease. ”, which began in 1923.

Advertisement

The streak came to end in May 1939, and two months later Gehrig said goodbye to baseball. , nicknamed the “Sultan of Swat,” was teammates with Gehrig on the Bronx Bombers for 11 seasons. He retired in 1935, and died of throat cancer in 1948.