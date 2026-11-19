Image Comics announced that Transformers Deluxe Edition Book 3 HC, collecting issues 25 to 36 and a special story, releases on April 29, 2027, for $49.99.

Image Comics has officially announced the release details for Transformers Deluxe Edition Book 3 HC, a significant collected edition for fans of the Energon Universe saga. This hardcover volume is scheduled to hit bookshelves on April 29, 2027, marking a major milestone in the ongoing comic series that continues to expand the lore beyond the animated canon. The announcement provides concrete details for collectors who have been following the individual issue releases or are looking to binge the narrative in a comprehensive format.

Robert Kirkman Era And Creative Team Continuation

The newly collected volume represents the first major chapter of the era spearheaded by legendary writer Robert Kirkman, who previously gained widespread acclaim for his work on Invincible and The Walking Dead. Kirkman stepped in to lead the title after the Eisner Award-winning run by Daniel Warren Johnson, Jorge Corona, and Mike Spicer, which concluded with issue 24. The transition brought a fresh perspective to the franchise while maintaining the high artistic standards established by the previous team, ensuring continuity for the dedicated fanbase.

Also read Matthew Rosenberg Steps Down as Spawn Writer as Image Comics Prepares Major 2027 Relaunch

Kirkman collaborated closely with artist Dan Mora, known for his work on Superman and Justice League Unlimited, to define the visual identity of this new chapter. The creative lineup also features contributions from Jason Howard, who served as colorist and artist, and colorist Mike Spicer, who remained a consistent presence throughout the transition. Their combined efforts have resulted in a series that has earned largely positive reception, as evidenced by the strong reader ratings for issues 25 through 38.

Collected Content And Issue Specifics In Volume Three

Transformers Deluxe Edition Book 3 HC is a substantial 280-page release priced at $49.99, offering a complete narrative arc in a single volume. The book collects issues 25 through 36 of the ongoing series, providing a seamless reading experience that bypasses the monthly waiting period. In addition to the core comic issues, the deluxe edition includes a special story from Energon Universe Special 2026, adding extra value for enthusiasts of the broader universe.

Advertisement

While Robert Kirkman is the primary writer for all collected issues, the artistic duties showcase a diverse range of talents within the Image Comics stable. Dan Mora returns to provide the main cover art, ensuring a cohesive visual identity for the hardcover. The interior art features contributions from multiple artists, including Jason Howard, Jorge Corona, and Ludo Lullabi, who is known for his work on Ghost Pepper. This variety in artistic styles brings dynamic energy to the storytelling, complementing Kirkman's script with distinct visual interpretations.

Optimus Prime Versus Megatron And Cybertron Conflict

The narrative within issues 25 through 36 delves deep into the escalating war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, spanning both Earth and Cybertron. Central to this conflict is the ideological clash between Optimus Prime and his longtime ally, Elita One, regarding the future direction of the Autobot forces. This internal division threatens to split their ranks, creating vulnerabilities that their enemies are eager to exploit in their strategic campaigns.

On the opposing side, the Decepticons are driven by the leadership of Megatron, who undergoes a pivotal moment involving a prophetic vision. This vision serves as a catalyst for change, potentially altering Megatron's leadership style and the broader trajectory of the Decepticon cause. The introduction of new allies, such as Arcee Magnus, adds further complexity to the battlefield dynamics, promising high-stakes confrontations that define this era of the Transformers saga.

Release Logistics And Collector Availability Details

Image Comics has set the official on-sale date for Transformers Deluxe Edition Book 3 HC as April 29, 2027, providing a clear target for retailers and consumers. The hardcover format is designed to be a bookshelf-worthy addition to any comic collection, offering a durable and aesthetically pleasing way to preserve these stories. Fans who prefer to experience the narrative without the monthly subscription or single-issue purchase model will find this edition particularly appealing.

Advertisement

The announcement also highlights the broader context of the Energon Universe, which continues to grow as a premier destination for Transformers storytelling outside of Hasbro's traditional media. With the success of the previous volumes, there is high anticipation for how this collected edition will perform in the market. The release serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of the franchise and the creative vision of Robert Kirkman and his team, ensuring that the Optimus Prime and Megatron saga remains relevant for new and veteran fans alike.