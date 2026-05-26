Image Comics Announces the Release of Hornsby & Halo #0

Rose and Zach, beings from heaven and hell, attempt to coexist in a shared home while teaming up with the Trillion Dollar Kid to tackle a dangerous mission involving the Unbelievables.

Image Comics is set to release a captivating new title, Hornsby & Halo #0, arriving in stores on Wednesday, May 27th. This debut issue plunges readers into a world where the boundaries between the spiritual realms and the physical world blur in unexpected ways.

The story centers on two protagonists, Rose and Zach, who represent the opposing forces of heaven and hell. In a bold narrative move, the creators have placed these two cosmic opposites in a situation that is as relatable as it is volatile: cohabitation. The core tension of the series stems from the question of whether representatives of celestial and infernal origins can truly coexist under one roof without tearing their environment apart.

This premise serves as a metaphorical exploration of compromise and tolerance, set against a backdrop of supernatural chaos. As Rose and Zach navigate the complexities of their shared living arrangement, they are thrust into a larger conflict with the arrival of a mysterious new character known as the Trillion Dollar Kid. Entering the scene in the town of Warwick, this newcomer brings with him a mission of extreme danger and high stakes.

While his name suggests an abundance of material wealth, the narrative quickly establishes a poignant theme: money cannot buy everything. The Trillion Dollar Kid finds himself in a position where his financial resources are useless, forcing him to rely on the unique and contrasting abilities of Rose and Zach. This alliance creates a fascinating dynamic where the wealthy human must learn to navigate a world of supernatural anomalies that defy the logic of capital and commerce.

Central to the world-building of Hornsby & Halo is the concept of the Unbelievables. These are supernatural entities that live among ordinary humans, hiding in plain sight while possessing powers or origins that defy conventional understanding. The preview materials suggest a rich and diverse ecosystem of these beings, ranging from ghostly bikers to menacing demon cats.

The inclusion of a detailed research element, such as the file cabinet scenes, indicates that the series will dive deep into the lore of these hidden creatures, treating the Unbelievables as a studied phenomenon rather than mere plot devices. The visual storytelling, supported by the artistry of figures like Bryan Hitch and Brad Anderson, promises to bring these hellscapes and celestial anomalies to life with striking detail.

The conflict between Rose and Zach is not merely a romantic or roommate comedy; it is a clash of fundamental ideologies. By placing a spawn of heaven and a spawn of hell in a domestic setting, the comic examines the duality of human nature and the possibility of peace between eternal enemies. The story suggests that the real struggle is not necessarily the battle between good and evil, but the daily effort to maintain harmony amidst fundamental differences.

This thematic depth elevates the comic from a simple supernatural romp to a character-driven study of identity and belonging in a world that often demands conformity. For fans of Image Comics, Hornsby & Halo #0 represents the publisher's continued commitment to creator-owned stories that push the boundaries of traditional genre tropes. The combination of cosmic stakes and domestic intimacy provides a refreshing perspective on the supernatural genre.

As readers prepare for the May 27th release, the anticipation builds around how Rose and Zach will handle the pressures of their new life and the secrets of the Unbelievables. With its blend of humor, action, and philosophical questioning, the series is poised to be a standout addition to the current comic book landscape, challenging readers to consider what it truly means to coexist in a fragmented world





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