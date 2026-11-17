ITVs flagship reality show suffers historic lows with just 4.8 million viewers for its Monday night premiere, down nearly two million from the previous year.

ITV s reality television staple, Im A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, has recorded its lowest launch audience in the programs nearly two-decade history. The broadcast, which kicked off on a Monday night for the first time, attracted an average audience of only 4.8 million viewers. This figure represents a significant decline from the 2025 series opener, which drew 6.6 million viewers on average and peaked at 7.3 million. The drop marks a loss of almost two million viewers compared to the previous years premiere episode.

Historic Launch Ratings Drop For ITV Reality Show

The nine-minute episode served as the official start to the 2025 series. However, the scheduling change was necessitated by conflicts with England football matches over the weekend. Despite the lower total numbers, the show managed to dominate the 16-34 demographic. It secured an 80% share of TV set viewing within this age group. This achievement made it ITV's most-watched non-sport television show of the year among young adults. Industry observers note that consolidated figures, which include on-demand and catch-up viewing, are expected to be significantly higher than the live broadcast numbers.

Also read Inside ITV's I'm a Celebrity Camp: Wayne Rooney Faces Grueling Jungle Trials

Early Exit Drama For TV Presenter AJ Odudu

The premiere introduced a shocking twist that threatened to end AJ Odudu's participation before it truly began. The 38-year-old TV presenter faced a brutal elimination trial just hours into filming. She lost a head-to-head duel against 55-year-old actress Claire Sweeney. The pair were forced to compete in a Fearsome-Face Off challenge. Both contestants sat on thrones in their stylish clothes while their heads were locked in clear helmets filled with jungle creatures. They had to outsmart each other in a general knowledge quiz to survive. AJ appeared to fight back tears as she admitted she had let herself down. Claire emerged victorious and returned to camp, leaving AJ to face an early departure.

Celebrity Challenges And Contestant Lineup Details

The launch episode featured intense physical and mental challenges for the new cast members. Celebrities were split into two groups at a remote airfield for the initial trials. The first group included Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney. They competed in a high-stakes truck challenge. The contestants had to scale a shipping container loaded onto a truck as it moved down an airfield runway. Claire lost this challenge and was subsequently paired with AJ for the elimination trial.

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The second group of celebrities included football legend Wayne Rooney, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper. This team faced a gruesome drinking challenge at a luxury hotel. They were required to suck a thick pink liquid called a Prawn Star Martini through a straw. The mixture consisted of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls. Wayne Rooney handled the task with ease, while Chloe Burrows struggled alongside him. This group ultimately failed, leading to their members joining the elimination duel. Football legend Wayne Rooney also skydived from a helicopter to meet the other celebrities on the Gold Coast beach. The 41-year-old former footballer is regarded as one of the best players of his generation. He is worth an estimated £200 million and holds the record for 200 goals and 100 assists in the Premier League.

Cast Value And Future Broadcast Schedule

The current cast includes several high-profile personalities with significant public profiles and net worths. Claire Sweeney, known for her role in Coronation Street, is estimated to be worth £4 million. She first found fame playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside back in 1991. Joanna Page, an actress and presenter, is estimated to be worth £3 million. She is best known for her role as Stacey Shipman in the BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey. Joanna also won the 21st series of Taskmaster earlier in the year. The show continues to air at 9pm on ITV tonight. Viewers remain convinced that further twists will unfold as the series progresses in the Australian jungle setting.