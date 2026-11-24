Leomie Anderson and AJ Odudu clash in I'm A Celeb camp over water duties and Wayne Rooney's foot spa usage, sparking viewer outrage and producer intervention.

Drama erupted inside the I'm A Celeb jungle during the Tuesday night episode as contestant Leomie Anderson clashed with fellow campmate AJ Odudu over the distribution of camp resources and chore responsibilities. The conflict centered on Leomie Anderson's refusal to allow other campmates to use the water pumped for drinking and cooking purposes for personal hygiene tasks, specifically citing the misuse of resources for Wayne Rooney's luxury foot spa. This dispute highlights the rising tensions within the camp as the realities of jungle life begin to wear on the celebrities.

Leomie Anderson Enforces Strict Water Chore Rules

Leomie Anderson explicitly stated that she and Mariella Frostrup would handle all necessary water pumping duties to ensure hydration and food preparation for the group, but drew a firm line at using that same water for non-essential activities. She declared to her campmates that using the pumped water for foot spa treatments was not part of the official water duty assignment. Anderson emphasized that the water pumped by her and Frostrup was strictly for drinking and eating, creating a clear distinction between essential survival tasks and personal comfort items. The Victoria Secret model argued that while she was willing to perform the laborious task of pumping water from the bottom of the camp, that effort did not grant her or anyone else the right to divert that resource for personal use. She told Wayne Rooney that if he wanted to use the foot spa, he or another campmate would need to pump the water themselves from the source.

Also read I'm A Celeb Controversy: Mariella Frostrup, AJ Odudu, and ITV Response

Anderson's directive came after she had personally used the foot spa earlier, admitting to Rooney that the experience left her feet feeling fresh. However, she insisted that her own usage did not set a precedent for others to exploit the water supply without contributing to the manual labor required to draw it. Her stance was presented as a matter of fairness and resource management, given the physical difficulty of the water pumping task assigned by camp leader Joanna Page. The model made it clear that while she and Frostrup would ensure everyone remained hydrated, she would not tolerate the misuse of that labor for recreational purposes. This strict interpretation of the camp rules immediately set the stage for a confrontation with other celebrities who had grown accustomed to the luxury item.

AJ Odudu Challenges The Double Standard

The situation escalated when AJ Odudu questioned Leomie Anderson's logic, pointing out a perceived hypocrisy in her actions. Odudu asked Anderson directly whether she had not pumped water for her own feet the previous night, challenging the consistency of her new rule. Anderson defended her position by explaining that her previous usage was permissible because she was the designated water duty holder at that time, meaning she had access to the water source regardless of its intended use. She argued that her role gave her the autonomy to access the water from anywhere, including for personal hygiene, whereas others who were not on duty should not expect the same privilege. This explanation did little to quell the friction, as Odudu appeared bewildered by the sudden shift in attitude and the specific enforcement of the rule. The exchange highlighted the growing strain on interpersonal relationships within the camp as celebrities struggled to balance personal comfort with communal obligations.

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Viewer reaction on social media platform X was swift and largely critical of Anderson's approach. Many fans accused the model of having a bad attitude, with comments suggesting she was complaining prematurely about her duties. Critics noted that her behavior seemed contradictory, especially since she had utilized the foot spa herself before issuing the ban. Several users pointed out that it was Wayne Rooney's personal luxury item, implying that Anderson had no authority to dictate its use by others. The hashtag #ImACeleb trended with discussions focusing on the so-called water gate incident, with fans feeling that Anderson was overstepping her bounds. The online backlash indicated that viewers were closely monitoring the camp dynamics and were quick to call out any perceived unfairness or inconsistency in the celebrities' behavior.

Broader Camp Tensions And Mariella Frostrup Row

The dispute over water duties occurred against the backdrop of ongoing tensions involving another contestant, Mariella Frostrup. The 64-year-old journalist had previously clashed with AJ Odudu, 38, over cooking responsibilities, leading to a heated exchange where Frostrup described Odudu as aggressive and dramatic. This comment caused Odudu to break down in tears, explaining that being labeled aggressive was a triggering word for her as a Black woman. Leomie Anderson publicly supported Odudu, stating that Black women are often unfairly painted as aggressive when they are simply expressing themselves. This incident had already drawn the attention of ITV executives, who had spoken to Frostrup about her language. Producers confirmed that all celebrities receive briefings on inappropriate behavior, and Frostrup's comments were deemed offensive and outdated. The water chore dispute further intensified the atmosphere, as Anderson's enforcement of strict rules mirrored the rigid boundaries that had contributed to the earlier conflict between Odudu and Frostrup.

Meanwhile, Frostrup faced her own challenges during a recent Savage Sewer trial, where she was pelted with raw chicken and bitten by green ants. She expressed discomfort with the ants, noting their painful bite, while navigating the difficult challenge. Despite the physical ordeal, Frostrup secured 12 stars for the camp, temporarily earning meals for everyone. However, her dissatisfaction with her new camp job remained high, as she claimed she was unable to carry water by herself. Camp leader Joanna Page insisted that Anderson and Frostrup work together to complete their tasks, a solution that was widely supported by viewers. The combination of physical hardships, resource disputes, and interpersonal conflicts continues to define the I'm A Celeb experience, with producers closely watching how these dynamics evolve. The situation underscores the delicate balance required to maintain harmony in the jungle, where minor infractions can quickly escalate into significant drama.

Impact On Camp Dynamics And Future Challenges

The immediate impact of the water dispute is a heightened sense of scrutiny among the celebrities regarding their roles and responsibilities. Leomie Anderson's firm stance has established a precedent that water pumping is a significant labor that should not be trivialized or misused. This could lead to further conflicts if other campmates continue to take the resource for granted. The support from viewers for Joanna Page's suggestion that Anderson and Frostrup collaborate suggests that the audience values cooperation and clear communication. As the show progresses, the handling of such disputes will likely influence the social hierarchy and alliances within the camp. The intervention of ITV producers indicates that the network is aware of the tensions and is monitoring the situation closely. Any further breaches of conduct or inappropriate language may result in additional warnings or consequences for the celebrities involved. The focus now shifts to how Anderson, Odudu, and Frostrup navigate their relationships in the coming days. Their ability to resolve these conflicts will be crucial for their mental well-being and success in the trials. The jungle remains a volatile environment where every action is amplified, and the water gate incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressure cooker atmosphere in which I'm A Celeb contestants operate.