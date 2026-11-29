Ilya Sorokin has been a nemesis for the Flyers in his career, and he continued that by backstopping the Islanders to a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Ilya Sorokin has been a nemesis for the Flyers in his career, and he continued that by backstopping the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Sorokin made 21 saves and was especially strong in the third period, making a handful of big stops down the stretch to secure the win. It was Sorokin's 13th career victory against Philadelphia, his most against any team in the NHL, five of which have been shutouts.

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He looked like he was going to notch a sixth shutout, but Philadelphia got a goal from Cam York with 3:40 to play to post the only goal for the Flyers, who have dropped two of three. The Islanders scored both of their goals in the second period.