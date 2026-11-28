Ilona Staller, known as La Cicciolina, launches her mayoral campaign in Rome, promising to protect wildlife, fix infrastructure, and bring change to the city ahead of the spring election.

Ilona Staller, globally recognized by her nickname La Cicciolina, has officially announced her candidacy for mayor of Rome. The 75-year-old former Playboy model and ex-member of the Italian Parliament aims to reshape the capital's political landscape with a platform focused on environmental protection, infrastructure repair, and public safety. Staller plans to challenge the incumbent administration in the upcoming mayoral contest scheduled for the spring of 2026.

Core Campaign Policies and Wildlife Protection

Staller's primary policy platform centers on halting the culling of Rome's wild boar population. She argues that authorities must cease shooting the animals and instead allow nature to manage the population naturally. The candidate recently cited a specific incident on Via Cassia, a major arterial road in Rome, where she observed a female boar leading six piglets in a line. She criticized the local government's approval of shooting these animals, asserting that the boars should be left in peace. Additionally, Staller has pledged to increase the number of trees in the city and address the persistent issue of potholes and poorly constructed infrastructure across the Roman streets.

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Historical Political Background and Radical Party Tenure

La Cicciolina first entered the political arena between 1987 and 1992 as a Member of Parliament for the Radical Party. During her tenure, she garnered significant media attention for bold and provocative policy proposals. Notably, she offered to engage in sexual acts with Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in exchange for peace in Iraq. She also made similar offers to Osama bin Laden, seeking to renounce terrorism. While serving in the legislature, she advocated for the legalization of prostitution, same-sex marriage, and the medicinal use of cannabis. Her legislative efforts often revolved around sexual freedom, including proposals to establish love parks, which she believed would benefit public health and social order.

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Opposition Views and Incumbent Record

The current mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, faces direct criticism from Staller regarding urban management and environmental policy. Gualtieri has defended the removal of certain trees by stating that many had reached the end of their natural lives and posed safety risks. He has simultaneously launched a campaign to plant thousands of new saplings to replace them. Despite the controversy over tree removal, Gualtieri has received praise for utilizing post-pandemic recovery funds from the European Union to restore historical monuments, upgrade public piazzas, and improve overall city infrastructure. Staller, however, contends that the current administration has cut down too many trees and failed to adequately protect the city's natural elements.

Future Steps and Public Safety Concerns

As the spring election approaches, Staller is actively campaigning on a broader agenda that includes enhanced public security. Following a recent incident where her suitcase was stolen at Rome's main train station, she has called for an increased police presence on the streets to combat crime. Her return to politics marks a significant moment in Italian civic life, drawing comparisons to her past political bids which included unsuccessful runs for the Hungarian Parliament in 2002 and the Rome city council in 2013. With a career that includes founding the Diva Futura porn studio and serving as a national figure in both entertainment and politics, Staller brings a unique and controversial perspective to the mayoral race. Voters will soon decide if her unconventional platform can secure her victory in the capital.