ILO Report Reveals Corporate Gender Inequality Persists Despite Leadership Gains

The International Labour Organisation reports that while women hold 30.9% of board chair roles, they occupy only 30.5% of managerial positions globally, urging structural reforms.

The International Labour Organisation has released a comprehensive analysis revealing that while female representation in top corporate governance roles has significantly improved, substantial gender disparities persist throughout the broader management hierarchy. The report highlights a complex landscape where progress at the executive level has not translated into equitable opportunities for women at lower and mid-level managerial positions globally.

Surge in Board Chairs Amidst Managerial Stagnation

The United Nations agency stated that the share of companies with a female board chair surged from 13.1 percent in 2013 to 30.9 percent last year. This dramatic increase at the very top of corporate structures contrasts sharply with the broader trend, where women remain under-represented in the corporate hierarchy overall. According to the data, women hold just 30.5 percent of managerial positions globally, a figure that has risen from 24.5 percent in 2000 but remains significantly below parity.

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Gilbert Houngbo, the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, emphasized the moral and economic imperatives driving these findings. He stated in a statement that gender equality is a fundamental right and that the evidence is clear that it is also a powerful driver of sustainable enterprises and economic growth. The ILO report recommended bolstering leadership pipelines for women, using gender metrics and voluntary targets to address these imbalances effectively.

Decline in Policy Implementation and Structural Barriers

Despite the rise in female leadership representation, the implementation of supportive workplace policies has actually declined in recent years. While nearly three-quarters of firms had a gender equality and diversity policy or equivalent measure in place in 2025, the share implementing such initiatives, such as maternity leave and equal pay programmes, fell from 37.4 percent in 2018 to 26.5 percent last year. This gap between policy existence and active implementation suggests a disconnect in corporate commitment to tangible gender equity measures.

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Maria Paz Anzorreguy from the International Labour Organisation highlighted the business risks associated with these trends. She argued that at a time when enterprises are competing for skills and talent, leaving women's potential untapped makes little business sense. The evidence increasingly tells us what works, she noted, urging organizations to prioritize putting these proven strategies into practice and scale them across industries to close the gap.

Addressing External Barriers for Lasting Change

The report called for comprehensive action to address structural barriers outside the workplace that hinder female career progression. These include unequal care responsibilities, occupational segregation, and persistent social norms that limit women's economic participation. The International Labour Organisation suggests that without tackling these external factors, internal corporate policies alone will be insufficient to achieve true gender equality in the global workforce.

Inequalities remain at lower managerial levels, indicating a bottleneck that prevents women from advancing to executive roles despite initial gains. The International Labour Organisation has identified that the evidence is clear that sustainable enterprises require not just token diversity at the board level, but equitable representation across all levels of management. The agency urges policymakers and business leaders to adopt the recommended measures immediately to foster a more inclusive and productive global economy.