Illumination Releases New Minions & Monsters Clip Featuring Goomi's Chaotic Introduction

A new clip from Illumination's upcoming Minions & Monsters shows the adorable yet dangerous character Goomi meeting the Minions, hinting at the chaos to come in the summer release.

Illumination has released a new Minions & Monsters clip showcasing Goomi 's first introduction to the Minions . The footage suggests that while Goomi may appear adorable, his arrival is set to unleash considerable chaos and trouble.

This installment expands the blockbuster Minions franchise following Illumination's recent massive box office success. Directed by Pierre Coffin, Minions & Monsters is scheduled to open this summer as another major animated release for Universal. The new character Goomi appears to be a tiny, off-brand version of Cthulhu, a fun concept that will likely prompt curious conversations between parents and children after the film's debut.

Illumination's momentum is strong, having just achieved a billion-dollar gross with their first 2026 release, and the studio seems poised to continue its winning streak with this latest entry. The clip features the core Minions-James, Ed, and Henry-interacting with the new addition, Goomi, and hints at the inevitable mayhem that will follow.

The film promises to be a riotous expansion of the Minions universe, telling the story of how the Minions became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters, and then tried to save the planet from their own chaos. Pierre Coffin, who has voiced the Minions since their debut in 2010, returns as director.

More than a decade after their creation, the Minions have become iconic animated characters, beloved globally and central to Illumination's identity as the creator of the biggest animated franchise in history. The film will introduce a host of new characters alongside the beloved yellow staples, promising a fresh yet familiar adventure. The release is highly anticipated as part of Universal's summer slate, and early imagery suggests a vibrant, chaotic world where the Minions' antics meet monstrous new forces.

The narrative appears to blend the franchise's signature humor with a higher-stakes plot involving ancient or cosmic entities, embodied by Goomi. This combination of cute and catastrophic is a hallmark of the series, and fans can expect the same mix of slapstick and heart that defines Illumination's best work. The clip and accompanying photos provide a glimpse into the colorful, expressive animation style that has made the Minions a global phenomenon.

As the franchise continues to grow, Minions & Monsters represents another bold step, expanding the lore while maintaining the accessible, hilarious tone that appeals to audiences of all ages. The film is positioned to be a major summer attraction, likely drawing families and fans eager to see the next chapter in the Minions' journey. With Illumination's track record of box office hits and Universal's distribution power, Minions & Monsters is expected to perform strongly internationally.

The introduction of Goomi adds a new dynamic to the group, potentially creating interesting interactions and story possibilities. The visual design of Goomi, reminiscent of a tiny Lovecraftian entity, is both humorous and slightly unsettling, a perfect match for the Minions' brand of chaos. The supporting cast of Minions, including characters named Dick and others, ensures plenty of comedic variety.

Overall, the new clip successfully generates excitement and curiosity about how the Minions will handle this cute but dangerous new presence. The film's plot, as teased, involves the Minions causing a monster outbreak and then attempting to fix it, a premise that fits their clumsy, well-meaning nature. Director Pierre Coffin's involvement guarantees the authentic voice and vision that have defined the series.

As summer approaches, marketing for Minions & Monsters will likely intensify, with more trailers and promotional material revealing the full scope of the adventure. Fans can look forward to a blend of familiar gags and new surprises, all wrapped in the bright, energetic animation that Illumination is known for. The release of this clip also serves as a reminder of the franchise's cultural impact, with the Minions becoming a staple of modern animation.

The film's success will further cement Illumination's status as a leading animation studio, capable of creating universally appealing characters and stories. In summary, Minions & Monsters appears to be a fun, chaotic, and visually bright addition to the franchise, with Goomi stealing the spotlight as the new adorable harbinger of doom





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