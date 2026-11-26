The Illume Awards 2026 announces its global category winners, highlighting groundbreaking images from Beatriz Ryder, Ágata Dominguez, and other elite extreme sports photographers.

The Illume Awards 2026 has officially unveiled its list of category winners, continuing the prestigious legacy that Red Bull established two decades ago as the premier competition for adventure and action sports photography.

Although the event has transitioned from the Red Bull Illume Awards to simply The Illume Awards, the caliber of the submitted images remains world-class, showcasing breathtaking moments captured across diverse extreme sports disciplines.

Illume Awards Winners Reveal Global Excellence

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French photographer Louis Garnier secured victory in the Snow Category with a striking image of skier Kevin Rolland posing before a fire fountain in Tignes, France. Garnier noted that the project possessed incredible energy, with the team only managing three attempts with the flames before capturing his favorite photograph of the athlete.

Austrian photographer Tom Klocker claimed the title in the Climb Category. His winning image features climber Mario Andexlinger in Iceland and was selected from a pool of 20 finalists. Klocker described the shoot as extremely challenging, requiring profound ice climbing experience to capture the mystical atmosphere and color palette effectively.

French photographer Tim Rochas won the Aerial Category by photographing paraglider Pierre Bottero flying alongside Factory Butte in Utah, United States. Shot from a second glider in mid-air, the image contrasts the pilot's fragility against the vast, rugged desert landscape, a composition Rochas felt perfectly highlighted the raw power of nature.

Portuguese photographer Beatriz Ryder took the Surf Category title with a photograph of surfer Shaley Mercado in the Solomon Islands. Selected from 20 finalists, the image captures a shallow, fast wave located in one of the world's most remote regions, right in front of where the photographers were staying during their trip.

Spanish photographer Ágata Dominguez won the Trail Category with a photo of the late athlete Ida Amelie Robsahm during the Zegama-Aizkorri Race 2026 in Sancti Spiritu, Spain. Dominguez explained her philosophy of capturing unexplainable moments, focusing on the tension and concentration of the runners to make viewers feel immersed in the split-second energy.

German photographer Robert Christ won the Skate Category with an image of skater André Gerlich performing a backside air trick on a sculpture by Andreas Kiessling in southern Germany. Christ and Gerlich discovered a sculpture bike path, where Gerlich chose to skate a rough piece of concrete to achieve the stylish shot that resonated with judges.

American photographer Lear Miller claimed the Bike Category with a photograph of Hannah Bergemann captured in Pacific City, Oregon, United States. The image was part of Chris Benchetler's Mountains of the Moon project, which required Miller and the team to shoot over four nights from 10 pm to 4 am in brutal rain conditions while battling water on their lenses.

Chilean photographer Gonzalo Robert Parraguez won the Adventure Category with a photo of kayaker Aniol Serrasolses in Svalbard, Norway. The image captures Serrasolses descending a waterfall in the Norwegian archipelago, a project Parraguez dedicated entirely to the athlete for pushing the initiative forward in the middle of the Arctic.