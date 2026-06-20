Illinois Tollway proposing increased tolls in 2027 to fund $26.5 billion in road construction

Illinois drivers might soon have to pay more to drive on the state's tollways.

The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority has proposed an increase in tolls in 2027. If approved by the board, it would be the state's first toll hike since 2012.

"I try to avoid them, you know what I mean? But if I've got to get somewhere, and it's like 10 minutes quicker, I'll just take the toll," said Shomari Dyson.

But that toll could cost Dyson and thousands of drivers who take it an average of 45 cents more per toll for passenger vehicles and 30% more per toll for commercial vehicles starting Jan. 1, 2027, if the Illinois tollway board approves the proposed toll hike, and those paying the tolls aren't happy "It's ridiculous. I'm constantly getting tolls, charges, refills on my bank account when my iPass goes through.

So, I can imagine it's just going to happen more and more often," Jon Jackson said. This proposed hike could place the average toll well over a $1 every time drivers pass through an automatic toll plaza.

"I like to know where my money is going, and then 294 has been under construction for the last 15 years, and that is frustrating," Frank Faso said. The tollway said the hike is needed to handle projected repairs for road widening, bridge repair, and new technology. It's all tied to a 15-year capital improvement program estimated to cost $26.5 billion.

"We pay our taxes, man, you know what I'm saying? So all that extra, it's nonsense," Dyson said.

"If we're going to void and not take part in things like the World Cup and Soldier Field that's going to bring tax revenue to the state, they shouldn't charge me for it," Faso said. The board must hold a dozen meetings in various counties to get the public's take before voting on the toll hike. The first one kicks off in August, but drivers question if the public hearings are really about input.

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