The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lansing involving a domestic disturbance call and an alleged attempt to disarm an officer near an ambulance.

The Illinois State Police launched a comprehensive investigation on Sunday, November 29, following a fatal police shooting incident in Lansing. This critical case involves a complex sequence of events that began with a routine domestic disturbance response. The investigation focuses on whether proper protocols were followed during a struggle that resulted in the death of a man and minor injuries to a Lansing Police Department officer.

Lansing Police Responded To Domestic Call

Lansing Police Department officers received a dispatch call at approximately 6:21 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. The incident was located in the 3700 block of 193rd Place within the village of Lansing. Officers arrived at the scene and initially managed the situation involving the man who was later shot. The initial call for service was standard, but the events that unfolded shortly after the officers' arrival escalated rapidly.

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Upon arrival, officers escorted the man in question to an ambulance for a medical evaluation. This step was taken to ensure the health and safety of the individual involved in the domestic dispute. The man was moved outside the ambulance, which is when the critical interaction with law enforcement began to take a dangerous turn. At this specific moment, officers were attempting to secure the scene and provide necessary medical attention.

Man Attempted To Disarm Officer Outside Ambulance

While the man was positioned outside the ambulance for his medical evaluation, a confrontation occurred that changed the nature of the encounter entirely. According to statements released by the Illinois State Police, the man reportedly attempted to take an officer's gun during this interaction. This alleged action of trying to disarm an officer is the central factor in the use-of-force decision.

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An officer present at the scene fired their weapon in response to the perceived threat. The gunfire struck the man, leading to severe injuries that required immediate emergency transport. The Illinois State Police noted that this specific sequence of actions, where a subject attempts to seize a firearm from an officer, is a life-threatening scenario that triggers immediate defensive measures.

Lansing Officer Suffers Minor Injuries

Following the discharge of the officer's firearm, the man was transported to an area hospital for urgent medical treatment. Tragically, he was later pronounced dead at the medical facility. The outcome of the shooting is now the subject of a high-level state investigation to determine if the use of deadly force was justified under Illinois law.

The Lansing Police Department officer involved in the shooting was also taken to a local hospital. Medical personnel treated the officer for minor injuries sustained during the struggle. The fact that the officer sustained injuries supports the account of a physical confrontation, although the exact details of the injury remain part of the ongoing evidence gathering. Both the civilian and the officer required medical attention, highlighting the violent nature of the incident.

Cook County Reviews Case For Prosecution

The Lansing Police Department formally requested that the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 Public Integrity Task Force assume control of the investigation. This is standard procedure for fatal police-involved shootings to ensure an impartial review. The state agency has taken over all aspects of the case to maintain public trust and legal integrity.

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As of Sunday, November 29, the Illinois State Police stated that no additional information was available regarding the specific identities of the man or the officer. The investigation remains open and active as investigators gather witness statements and review available evidence. Once the Illinois State Police conclude their inquiry, the case file will be transferred to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for legal review and potential prosecution decisions.