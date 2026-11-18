There was a lot to unpack on Tuesday night as the Illini blasted the Blue Devils, but one takeaway stands above the rest

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Tuesday. Entering this one, conventional wisdom said the Illini would need to go off from deep to pull the upset. Instead, they shot a miserable 6-for-32 from beyond the arc – and then not only beat but absolutely throttled the Blue Devils. How?

Also read Why Andrej Stojakovic vs. Dame Sarr Could Decide Illinois at Duke

It’s pretty simple: Andrej Stojakovic. Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic dribbles up court as Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Let’s take it from the top: The Illini carried a 10-point lead into halftime, thanks to 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting from Stojakovic. Still, it didn’t look sustainable.

Stojakovic can clearly get a bucket onHere went the thought process at the break: Illinois is on the road in one of the most intimidating environments in college basketball facing arguably the best defense in the nation. One-on-one basketball isn’t a winning recipe, right? Wrong. That is, if Stojakovic is on your team.

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Because he followed up that 20-point first half with 26 more in the final 20 minutes.in college basketball. Stojakovic played him off the floor . Patrick Ngongba II is one of the premier rim protectors in the nation. Stojakovic went into his paint and finished over him time and again.

He was spinning like a top all night, getting bucket after bucket off his go-to move. He used his frame and physicality to bounce Sarr – or any other defender Duke threw at him – on every downhill drive.

Then, Stojakovic finished over, through and around defenders. He showed a high finish off the glass. He had an inside-hand layup.46 PTS | 14-21 FG | 2-3 3PT | 6 REB |34 MINStojakovic knocked down absurdly tough midrange jumpers. He Euro-stepped around defenders in transition.

He sought out bodies on every drive . He decelerated in the lane and converted on difficult, off-balance floaters. He finished with his left. Stojakovic stared down Sarr and cashed a three in his face .

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He feasted on the offensive boards. From a scoring perspective, there wasn’t anything hedo. That’s why he was unstoppable. With his three-level scoring ability, there was no answer for him – and there hasn’t been all season.

Stojakovic is now averaging 27.0 points through five games. That number will inevitably drop throughout the season. But the actual figure itself doesn’t matter much. On Tuesday night in Durham, Stojakovicthe best one-on-one wing defender in the game and perhaps the best team defense in the nation.

If he can do that to Duke, Stojakovic can do that to any team in the country. After that performance, there is no debate: Stojakovic is the best scorer in college basketball – and it isn’t particularly close. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember.

An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.