From his relentless motor to his defensive instincts, Coleman possesses a rare combination of talent and effort that sets him apart from his peers

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman attempts to shoot defended by Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After watching Coleman put up 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Illinois' 99-78 dismantling of No. 5 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find a flaw in his game. He can shoot, rebound, facilitate, defend and seemingly be in three places at once. At this point, it wouldn't be particularly surprising if Coleman started driving the team bus to away games as well.

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College basketball has had some special freshman guards Just last season, college basketball was spoiled with the likes of Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Darryn Peterson. Go back another year, and there was Rutgers superstar Dylan Harper. UCLA Lonzo Ball was a special talentLonzo had everything you wanted from a PG, he was 6’6, a great athlete, could score from all 3 levels, and was a high level playmaker and defender.

But perhaps the most intriguing comparison is Lonzo Ball, who took college basketball by storm at UCLA during the 2016-17 season, averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 assists, six rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. What made Ball so special was his ability to completely influence a basketball game without necessarily being its leading scorer. Through five collegiate games, the Illinois freshman is averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

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And as impressive as those numbers are, they don't necessarily do justice to his impact on the floor. There are plenty of talented freshman guards who can score 20 points on any given night. There aren't many who can still dominate a game while scoring 11. On a roster seemingly consisting of an entire European volleyball team, the 6-foot-4 guard still manages to come away with rebounds in traffic.

This play has already been posted and will continue to be for the rest of today, but I'll join in because it's one of the most remarkable displays of cognition and athleticism I've ever seen from a prospect, much less a guard. Defensively, Coleman is an absolute pest. Whether he's deflecting passes, diving for loose balls or disrupting an opposing team's offensive rhythm, the freshman seemingly never takes a possession off.

Coleman plays with the desperation of a walk-on trying to earn a scholarship, despite possessing the talent of a potential NBA lottery pick. While most freshmen have to be reminded to play defense or box out, head coach Brad Underwood might have the opposite problem with Coleman – convincing him to take his foot off the gas every once in a while.

Before the Keaton Wagler fan club comes knocking, nobody is suggesting Coleman has already accomplished more than his predecessor. Wagler led Illinois to a Final Four, Harper was an offensive force at Rutgers and Acuff was a spectacular scorer at Arkansas. The freshman doesn't need 20 shots or the ball in his hands for an entire possession to make his presence felt. His fingerprints are seemingly all over every game he plays.

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Is it premature to declare Coleman the best freshman guard college basketball has seen in nearly a decade? Absolutely. But if the first five games of his collegiate career are any indication, that conversation might not sound quite so ridiculous come March. Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features.

Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.