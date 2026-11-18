An employee faces federal charges after an explosive device was found at a Peoria facility, prompting thousands to evacuate.

An employee of an Illinois ethanol plant was indicted on federal charges Tuesday after an explosive device was discovered at the facility last week, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, Illinois, the FBI said. He's accused of sending a threatening email to BioUrja Renewables on November 13 in which he said explosives had been placed at its facility in Peoria, about 150 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the bureau. Authorities found the device at the BioUrja plant on Friday and safely neutralized it. The discovery prompted officials to evacuate approximately 2,500 homes within a one-mile radius of the plant.

Also read Illinois man charged in connection with bomb found at Peoria ethanol plant

The evacuation order remained in place for nearly 24 hours and no injuries were reported.

“While law enforcement regularly responds to bomb threats, most are deemed not credible — but in this instance, it was,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley said during a Tuesday news conference. “Had it not been for the swift action of the responders and the bomb technicians, this incident could have had a very different outcome.

” Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon described the decision to evacuate residents as "one of the most difficult responsibilities" during a Tuesday news conference, saying that "asking people to leave the comfort of their homes, interrupt their lives and walk away from their belongings is not an easy decision.

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" According to his LinkedIn profile, Kozak had worked as a trainee at the ethanol plant for 10 months. He described his role as "Learning how to operate an ethanol plant.

" His previous work includes roles in industrial chemical processing and plant operations. Kozak was arrested at the BioUrja facility Monday morning, authorities said. He pleaded not guilty to both charges during his initial court appearance Tuesday. His trial is scheduled for January 11.

He faces two federal felony charges: making threats involving explosives, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and threatening BioUrja Renewables through an email, punishable by up to five years. Kozak had prior burglary convictions in Nebraska. Prison records show he served two years for offenses in three counties there before being released in 2008. He was incarcerated again in 2013 on another burglary conviction in a fourth county and released in 2014.

A potential motive has not been released and the investigation is ongoing. Newsweek contacted the FBI's Springfield office for further information. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Steven Frank and Edward T. CumminsAn employee of an Illinois ethanol plant was indicted on federal charges Tuesday after an explosive device was discovered at the facility last week, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents. The suspect was identified as Andrew Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, Illinois, the FBI said.

He's accused of sending a threatening email to BioUrja Renewables on November 13 in which he said explosives had been placed at its facility in Peoria, about 150 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the bureau. Authorities found the device at the BioUrja plant on Friday and safely neutralized it. The discovery prompted officials to evacuate approximately 2,500 homes within a one-mile radius of the plant.

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The evacuation order remained in place for nearly 24 hours and no injuries were reported.

“While law enforcement regularly responds to bomb threats, most are deemed not credible — but in this instance, it was,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley said during a Tuesday news conference. “Had it not been for the swift action of the responders and the bomb technicians, this incident could have had a very different outcome.

”Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon described the decision to evacuate residents as"one of the most difficult responsibilities" during a Tuesday news conference, saying that"asking people to leave the comfort of their homes, interrupt their lives and walk away from their belongings is not an easy decision.

" According to his LinkedIn profile, Kozak had worked as a trainee at the ethanol plant for 10 months. He described his role as"Learning how to operate an ethanol plant.

" His previous work includes roles in industrial chemical processing and plant operations. Kozak was arrested at the BioUrja facility Monday morning, authorities said. He pleaded not guilty to both charges during his initial court appearance Tuesday. His trial is scheduled for January 11.

He faces two federal felony charges: making threats involving explosives, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and threatening BioUrja Renewables through an email, punishable by up to five years. Kozak had prior burglary convictions in Nebraska. Prison records show he served two years for offenses in three counties there before being released in 2008. He was incarcerated again in 2013 on another burglary conviction in a fourth county and released in 2014.