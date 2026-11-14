Illinois Officer Jerame Simmons Jr. First Decertified Under New Discretionary Law for Fraud and Assault Allegations

Jerame Simmons Jr. becomes the first officer decertified in Illinois under discretionary rules, facing fraud and rape allegations while the SAFE-T Act enforcement expands.

Jerame Simmons Jr. has become the first police officer in Illinois to lose his badge under the state's new discretionary decertification process. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board ( ILETSB) revealed allegations that the former East Carondelet officer lacked a valid high school diploma and provided falsified credentials during his job applications.

However, the scope of misconduct attributed to the former part-time East Carondelet police officer extends far beyond educational fraud. Two women, identified as Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2 to protect their privacy, have accused Simmons of raping them on separate occasions.

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These women stated that Simmons exploited his law enforcement position to attempt to prevent them from reporting the sexual assaults to authorities. Jane Doe #1 told police that Simmons targeted women he believed he could control, leading to her report of a sexual assault in October 2024.

How The SAFE-T Act Drives Decertification

The legal framework enabling this action is the SAFE-T Act, which became law in 2021 to enhance police accountability in Illinois. The legislation mandated that the ILETSB automatically decertify officers convicted of felonies or specific misdemeanors.

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A prominent example of automatic decertification occurred in 2025 when Sean Grayson, a former Sangamon County sheriff's deputy, lost his credentials. Grayson was decertified after being convicted of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Sonya Massey in July 2024.

Beyond automatic measures, the Act established a discretionary decertification pathway for officers accused of misconduct through filed complaints. This process allows the ILETSB to review allegations for credibility, potentially initiating a lengthy procedure involving administrative courts and final board approval.

Stakeholder Views On Systemic Gaps

Advocacy lawyers note that while discretionary decertification is a powerful tool, it may not cover all forms of misconduct. Gerald Polanco, a criminal legal system counsel at Impact for Equity, described a nebulous zone of conduct that raises concerns about an officer's suitability but does not fit neatly into statutory decertification grounds.

The ILETSB annual report acknowledges that complaints often allege multiple types of misconduct or involve several officers simultaneously. The board handles a significant volume of cases, with over 200 complaints still under review for discretionary decertification out of nearly 500 received in 2025.

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Allegations processed by the board can include excessive force, tampering with evidence, or engaging in deceptive behavior harmful to the public. Christopher Grask, the ILETSB public information officer, confirmed that the agency has 10 investigators and four attorneys dedicated to reviewing these complex misconduct proceedings.

Simmons' Background And Ongoing Proceedings

Jerame Simmons Jr. comes from a politically connected family in St. Clair County. His grandfather, Herb Simmons, is the longtime East Carondelet village president and former police chief who serves on powerful regional boards. Jerame Simmons was hired by the East Carondelet police department on July 18, 2023, and received his certification from Southwestern Illinois College on August 14, 2024.

Upon certification, Simmons was qualified to work at any police department in the state. He applied to departments in Brooklyn, Dupo, Cahokia, and Sauget, consistently representing that he held a high school diploma from Dupo High School.

The police licensing board later determined these representations were untrue. Under state law, such allegations undergo preliminary review to determine if they meet statutory criteria for discretionary decertification. Cases meeting these criteria are assigned for investigation, while those involving ongoing criminal proceedings may face administrative stays. As of mid-October, the board had filed five formal complaints for discretionary decertification, marking a significant shift in how Illinois handles officer misconduct allegations.