Explore key Illinois laws effective Jan 1, 2027, covering e-bike regulations, AI safety standards, autism communication tools, and fair ticketing practices.

Illinois lawmakers are enforcing a comprehensive suite of new regulations that take effect on January 1, 2027. These legislative updates span transportation safety, artificial intelligence oversight, and consumer protections for event tickets.

E-Bike Speed Limits And Registration Rules

The new legislation significantly alters the legal framework for electric and gas-powered bicycles by updating the definition of low-speed gas bicycles to increase the allowable top speed to 28 miles per hour. This change requires a license, registration, title, and insurance coverage for any electric bicycle with a motor over 750 watts and speeds exceeding 28 mph. The statute also classifies e-moto devices and gas-powered bicycles as motor-driven cycles, thereby subjecting them to stricter motor vehicle regulations.

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To prevent consumer confusion, the law prohibits retailers, distributors, and manufacturers from marketing devices or vehicles in any way that would lead a customer to believe they are low-speed e-bikes if they do not meet that classification. Operators are strictly prohibited from driving low-speed gas bicycles at speeds greater than 28 mph on any highway, street, or roadway.

Safety regulations and passenger restrictions are now enforced for operators under the age of 18. The law mandates a minimum age of 15 to operate a class 1 or class 2 low-speed e-bike. For low-speed gas bicycles, the statute clarifies that individuals who are age 16 or older can legally operate the vehicle, ensuring clearer age-based guidelines for younger riders.

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Fair Ticketing And Emergency School Alerts

While a ban on speculative ticket sales was previously in effect, a new measure ensuring fairer access to event tickets by cracking down on automated bots and deceptive online resale practices begins on January 1. This law prohibits the use of bots, multiple accounts, or email addresses to circumvent posted ticket purchasing limits during online sales. Officials stated that event facilities must report any known violations of this law to the attorney general within a reasonable period after discovering the violation.

The speculative ticket law continues to prohibit ticket resellers from selling, listing, or advertising tickets unless they have actual or constructive possession of the tickets at the time they are offered for sale. This dual approach targets both the automation of purchases and the secondary market speculation that has historically plagued popular events.

In the education sector, the measure requires every public school district and private school in Illinois to consider the use of a mobile panic alert system, known as Alyssa's Alert, when developing their emergency and crisis response plans by the beginning of the 2028-2029 school year. These systems allow school staff to instantly notify first responders, improve response times and coordination, and integrate with existing 911 infrastructure.

Autism Communication And Animal Welfare Laws

A new law providing ease of communication between police officers and drivers with an autism spectrum disorder takes effect on January 1. The Blue Envelope Program is a community-driven, voluntary initiative designed to improve communication and reduce stress during encounters between law enforcement and individuals with autism spectrum disorder. Illinois drivers will be able to choose whether or not they want to participate in this program.

Under the law, the Illinois secretary of state will design and make publicly available blue envelopes for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder to carry essential vehicle-related documents. These envelopes include emergency contact information, communication preferences of the individual, and instructions for law enforcement on how to proceed with the individual during a stop.

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In animal welfare, House Bill 4255 adds specific breeds to the offense of unlawful use of animals in traveling acts. The statute now includes cougars, jaguars, leopards, lions, tigers, non-human primates, bears, and all elephants, not just endangered species. It also adds any hybrids of these animals to the prohibited list for traveling acts.

AI Safety Standards And Dental Reimbursement

A new law aims to establish safety standards and transparency requirements for the largest AI developers. Senate Bill 315 requires large frontier AI developers, companies developing advanced models such as ChatGPT and Claude, to assess catastrophic risks. The legislation mandates that these companies report critical safety incidents, undergo independent third-party audits, and establish whistleblower protections for employees raising safety concerns.

Frontier developers are required to report critical safety incidents to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the Attorney General within 72 hours. If the incident poses an imminent risk of death or serious physical injury, the reporting window tightens to 24 hours. The law directs the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, in consultation with the Attorney General, to establish a reporting mechanism for both developers and members of the public.

Qualifying developers must also complete annual independent audits assessing compliance with the law and publish redacted audit reports. Senate Bill 315 strengthens whistleblower protections for employees who disclose information related to substantial public safety threats or violations of this measure. Additionally, a new law that streamlines dental coverage reimbursement for dental care providers goes into effect on January 1, strengthening rules regarding the use of credit cards and electronic transfers to pay or reimburse dentists.