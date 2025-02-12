Illinois Man Convicted of Strangling Mother with Bungee Cord Over Her 'Sleeping Around'

Neil Howard, 46, was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering his 60-year-old mother, Norma Caraker, by strangling her with a bungee cord. Howard's motive stemmed from his displeasure with his mother's dating life and her refusal to provide him with financial support.

An Illinois man was convicted of murdering his 60-year-old mother by strangling her with a bungee cord in their shared home. Neil Howard, 46, was found guilty of first-degree murder and faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. According to Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, Howard killed his mother, Norma Caraker, on September 13, 2023, after she returned home from a date.

Howard, who was intoxicated at the time, snapped and wrapped a bungee cord around Caraker's neck, causing her death. Yager stated in Madison County court that Howard had reached his limit with his mother. He was frustrated with her dating life and her refusal to give him money. Howard called the police to their home at approximately 1:30 am, expressing concern for his mother's well-being because she was unresponsive. Upon arrival, Troy Police officers discovered Caraker in her bed with the bungee cord still around her neck. Despite attempts to revive her, Caraker was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard, visibly intoxicated, told investigators that he had witnessed an unknown man fleeing through a sliding-glass door before finding his mother. However, police discovered that the door was locked from the inside.Howard was arrested at the scene. The defense plans to appeal the verdict, citing what they claim was a poorly conducted crime scene investigation by the Troy Police Department. This is not Howard's first brush with the law. In 2005, he was investigated as a suspect in the death of his father, George Howard Jr., in Dallas County, Texas. George Howard died at his residence, and Neil Howard was arrested by Mesquite Police in connection with the death. However, he was released when prosecutors were unable to convince a grand jury to indict him





