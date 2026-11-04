Juliana Stratton Defeats Don Tracy in Illinois Senate Race with 70.6% of the Vote

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton defeats Don Tracy to fill Senator Dick Durbin's seat, securing a decisive victory and vowing to resist federal overreach.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton secured a decisive victory in the U.S. Senate election on Tuesday, defeating Republican nominee Don Tracy to succeed the retiring five-term Senator Dick Durbin. Stratton captured seventy point six percent of the vote with less than one percent of ballots still uncounted, while Tracy received twenty eight point one percent and Whitfield Harrington Jr. of the American Constitution Party earned one point three percent. This win positions Stratton to assume the Senate seat currently held by Durbin, who is stepping down after five terms in the chamber.

Stratton, who was twice elected lieutenant governor alongside Governor JB Pritzker, defeated Tracy, an attorney and former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. The margin of victory was substantial, reflecting a strong endorsement of Stratton's platform and her record within the state administration. The race to fill the seat of Senator Dick Durbin had drawn significant attention due to the prominence of the outgoing senator and the competitive nature of the Illinois political landscape.

Also read Juliana Stratton to succeed Sen. Dick Durbin in the Senate, NBC News projects

During her appearance on Meet the Press, Stratton articulated a firm stance on immigration reform, stating that she did not believe the current immigration enforcement agency could be reformed under its existing framework. She advocated for increased investment in immigration judges, social services, and community-based resources rather than relying on punitive measures. Stratton explicitly criticized the criminalization of immigrant neighbors, calling such practices unacceptable and urging that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection remove themselves from American cities.

She argued that placing ICE under the Department of Homeland Security forces a punitive lens on immigrant communities, obstructing efforts to provide support and establish pathways to citizenship. Stratton also called for providing a pathway for DACA recipients and DREAMers, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reform. Her views on immigration highlight her commitment to shifting federal policy from enforcement to support systems.

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Stratton also addressed questions regarding the political composition of Illinois' congressional delegation, specifically responding to former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger's claims that Democrats had redistricted him out of his district and that mid-decade redistricting was a power grab. With Illinois Democrats holding fourteen of the state's seventeen congressional seats, Stratton defended the electoral outcomes by asserting that the districts are competitive. She attributed the Democratic success in these districts to the tangible achievements delivered by Governor Pritzker and herself.

She cited protecting reproductive freedoms, advancing civil rights, job creation, and positioning Illinois on a path toward a clean energy future as reasons for the shift in voter preference. Stratton maintained that voters in competitive areas chose Democrats because of these concrete policy results. This defense underscores her belief that electoral success is a direct reflection of legislative performance and policy delivery.

Looking beyond state politics, Stratton expressed strong opposition to federal policies she characterizes as authoritarian, specifically citing the Trump administration's approach to national security and immigration. She suggested that the administration intended to provoke reactions to justify the federalization of national troops. Stratton condemned the actions of federal agents who she described as snatching individuals off the streets and placing them in unmarked cars without due process.

She called for peaceful protests in response to what she termed a rise in authoritarianism, explicitly stating that she would not welcome former President Donald Trump as a dictator-like figure. Stratton's rhetoric suggests a proactive stance against federal overreach and a commitment to defending democratic norms. Her comments reflect the broader political tensions currently shaping the national discourse.

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As the newly elected senator, Stratton will now navigate the transition from her role as lieutenant governor to the U.S. Senate. Her victory ends the long tenure of Senator Dick Durbin and brings a new voice to Illinois' congressional representation. Stratton's platform emphasizes community support, legal protections for immigrants, and a rejection of aggressive federal enforcement tactics.

The Senate seat she now holds was previously occupied by Durbin, who served five terms before announcing his retirement. Her upcoming duties will involve navigating the legislative landscape and addressing the concerns of her constituents in Illinois on both domestic and international fronts. Stratton's election marks a significant shift in Illinois' political representation, aligning the state's Senate delegation more closely with its progressive voter base.