Brown broke his nose in the win over Winthrop, while Mirkovic had a 'positive' appointment on Monday

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown drives the ball past Sam Houston Bearkats guard Yoda Oke during the first half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After an uninspiring first half, Illinois basketball shifted into gear on the defensive end and somehow one-upped its 62-point first-half offensive performance vs. Winthrop, going for a cool 71 in the second half en route to a 133-83 win. Those 133 points were good for the most points in a single game in Big Ten history.

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But in the midst of the Illini continuing to rewrite the history books on Monday night, records, unfortunately, weren’t the only thing getting broken. After taking a shot to the nose in the second half, freshman Ethan Brown was forced to exit the game. Veteran wing Andrej Stojakovic said that Brown “looks like Gru” and that “his nose is messed up.

" Illini coach Brad Underwood, for his part, seems to like the new look on Brown. Nov 23, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown drives the ball past Winthrop Eagles guard Spence Sims during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “Broke,” Underwood said of Ethan Brown’s nose.

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“He’s better-looking than he was before, but it’s broke. So it’ll be evaluated tomorrow, and they got the bleeding stopped. But took a pretty good shot to it, and it’s broke.

" Obviously, despite the light-heartedness from Stojakovic and Underwood, Brown suffering a broken bone is a setback. Fortunately, among all the bones a basketball player could break, a nose may be the least concerning. Last season, Zvonimir Ivisic broke his nose in practice and didn’t miss a game. Perhaps Brown brings out the mask .

And even if he misses some time, it seems unlikely that Brown would miss an extended period of time . Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with forward David Mirkovic during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Monday.

“He’s able to move forward. He went through actually shootaround with us in practice gear, which was very nice to see. And went full speed doing that. So we’ll continue the ramp-up.

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So, yeah, he doesn’t have any pain from the appendectomy. And his foot scan looked to be much improved. ” That appears to be yet another step in the right direction for Mirkovic. He is pain-free from the appendectomy.

The foot is evidently on track. The next step: get Mirkovic up to speed in the weight room and in terms of conditioning. Once that’s taken care of – which surely won’t be overnight – Mirkovic should be back on the floor practicing with his teammates, and then returning to live action shortly after that. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting.

Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.