A federal judge denied a bid Thursday to pause Illinois rules limiting intoxicating hemp-derived THC sales to licensed dispensaries, and a hemp trade group says it is exploring an appeal.

Judge Martha Pacold denied a request Thursday to temporarily block provisions of the Illinois Hemp Act. The Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association and hemp businesses filed the challenge against Illinois state officials.

Illinois’ restrictions would limit sales of intoxicating hemp-derived THC products to licensed cannabis dispensaries, and some Chicago businesses warned they may have to close. A judge denied a request Thursday from an Illinois hemp trade group and several businesses to temporarily block parts of the Illinois Hemp Act. The judge denied the request for a temporary restraining order without prejudice after a hearing Thursday.

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The Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association and hemp businesses filed the complaint against Illinois state officials and sought a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent provisions of the Illinois Hemp Act from taking effect.that Illinois was set to restrict sales of intoxicating hemp-derived THC products to state-licensed cannabis dispensaries beginning Nov. 12. The restrictions would take those products off shelves at gas stations, convenience stores, breweries and hemp cafés.

State officials cited consumer safety concerns, including how easily children could access the products. Some Chicago businesses warned the restrictions could force them to close. In the South Loop, the owner of ChiTiva said the change would disrupt his café, which sells hemp-infused drinks and edibles to customers 21 and older.

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Meanwhile, some breweries were selling off their THC drinks, and licensed dispensaries were preparing for more customers. Chicago hemp businesses are bracing for new Illinois restrictions taking effect Nov. 12, with some facing potential closure while licensed cannabis dispensaries anticipate more customers.

"We respectfully disagree with the Judge’s Decision. We look forward to further pursuing our claims in the Preliminary Injunction. We are exploring review in the appellate court," said Craig Katz of the Illinois Healthy Alternatives Association. The nonprofit trade association says it represents 250 companies in Illinois’ low-potency hemp industry that employ more than 5,000 people.

Its members include hemp farmers, manufacturers, processors, infusers, distributors and retailers. The association said it is exploring appellate review. It did not say whether or when it would file an appeal.