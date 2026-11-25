Illinois Governor JB Pritzker opts out of the federal school voucher program, citing strong support from teachers unions, religious leaders, and advocacy groups for public education funding.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has officially declined to participate in the federal school voucher program introduced under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a decision that aligns with the interests of public education advocates across the state. The governor's choice to opt out of this federal initiative was immediately praised by educators, community leaders, and political figures who argue that directing taxpayer funds toward private institutions undermines the integrity and resources of Illinois' public school system. This move positions Illinois among several other states led by Democratic governors who have similarly rejected the optional program, signaling a coordinated resistance to the federal policy change.

Program Mechanics and Financial Incentives

The federal voucher program, part of the broader One Big Beautiful Bill Act, allows eligible taxpayers to claim an annual tax credit of up to $1,700 for single filers or $3,400 for married couples filing jointly when contributing to scholarship-granting organizations. These organizations are designed to provide financial assistance for private school tuition, although the funds can also be used for academic tutoring, special needs services, books, supplies, computers, and other qualifying educational expenses. While proponents argue these credits expand educational choices, critics contend the program lacks sufficient oversight and effectively funnels public money away from public schools without ensuring measurable educational benefits for students.

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Union Leaders Condemn Voucher Scheme

Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, strongly criticized the program, stating that it is built to pull money out of public education with zero oversight and zero educational benefit for students. Davis Gates emphasized that Illinois' 1.8 million public school students deserve better than a system that drains resources from already underfunded districts, noting that the state's public schools are currently $7 billion short of what state law mandates for funding. She clarified that rejecting vouchers is merely the minimum expectation, asserting that fully funding public schools is the only way to make them whole and support their students adequately.

Statewide Educational Support

Karl Goeke, president of the Illinois Education Association, which represents the state's largest union of K-12 teachers outside of Chicago, echoed these sentiments by declaring that public money belongs in public schools. Goeke highlighted that Illinois' 1.6 million public school students, their parents, and educators across the state counted on Governor Pritzker to reject the vouchers and protect public education, expressing gratitude for his decision. This stance was further supported by Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders, who applauded the governor's choice to prioritize the state's public school infrastructure over private school subsidies.

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Advocacy Groups Highlight Oversight Risks

Several advocacy organizations, including Illinois Families for Public Schools, the Partnership for Equity and Education Rights Illinois, and the Learning Disabilities Association of Illinois, voiced their support for the governor's decision. Karen Tamley, president and CEO of Access Living, warned that school voucher programs fail to provide students with disabilities the educational legal protections guaranteed under federal law, leaving families with fewer viable school options and harming vulnerable students. Becky Simon, president of the League of Women Voters of Illinois, added that the proposed rules prohibit state oversight, increasing the risk of waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars, which are rampant in states with universal voucher programs.

Community and Religious Backing

The decision also received endorsement from unusual alliances of community and religious leaders who view strong public education as a cornerstone of democracy. Rev. Karen EK Atkins, executive pastor of Immanuel Church Unusual in Chicago, affirmed that the choice supports giving every student in every neighborhood a well-resourced school where they can learn and thrive. Rev. Georgia McKee of Glencoe Union Church thanked Governor Pritzker for defending religious freedom, honoring the separation of church and state, and affirming the shared responsibility to provide quality public education for every child in Illinois, reinforcing the broad coalition backing the rejection of the voucher program.