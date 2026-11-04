Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Wins Third Term in Landslide Victory

Governor JB Pritzker secures a historic third term in Illinois, defeating Republican Darren Bailey with over 70 percent of the vote while criticizing federal policies.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has secured a decisive victory in the gubernatorial election, winning a third term in office on Tuesday. The Democrat defeated Republican challenger Darren Bailey, marking his second consecutive win for the state's highest executive position. Early reporting indicated a commanding lead for Pritzker as polls closed at 7 p.m., signaling a strong mandate from voters across the state.

Election Results and Vote Counts

With less than one percent of votes counted, Pritzker had received 70 percent of the vote, totaling 13,210 votes. His opponent, Darren Bailey, trailed significantly with 26.6 percent of the vote, or 5,025 votes. Independent candidate Collin Corbett accounted for the remaining 3.3 percent, receiving 632 votes. These early figures highlight the substantial margin by which Pritzker is projected to win the contest.

Also read Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wins third term, defeats Darren Bailey again, AP projects

Policy Disputes and Past Campaigns

The race highlighted ongoing tensions regarding criminal justice policies, particularly the SAFE-T Act. This legislation includes provisions ending cash bail and restricting police use of force. During the 2022 campaign, Bailey pledged to repeal the law, arguing it made it harder to charge murder accomplices and allowed anonymous complaints against officers. In that previous election, Pritzker received 54.91 percent of the vote, or 2,253,748 votes, compared to Bailey's 42.37 percent, or 1,739,095 votes.

Criticism of Federal Leadership

Pritzker used the post-election period to criticize President Donald Trump's administration, labeling it as the most corrupt presidency seen in recent history. He alleged that Trump and his team were financially benefiting from their positions, essentially stealing from the American public. Pritzker stated that decisions were being made to put money into the president's own pockets and those of his family. He suggested Democrats should campaign on these allegations of corruption during midterm elections.

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Voting Rights and Security Concerns

Concerns about voting rights were also central to Pritzker's message. He warned that Trump could deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to polling locations during future elections. Pritzker noted that these agents might wear camouflage uniforms and carry automatic weapons, similar to previous deployments. He cited Illinois' legal challenge to the deployment of National Guard troops, noting that the Supreme Court prevented such actions but that similar protections might not apply to CBP and ICE agents.

State Response and Next Steps

To protect citizens' right to vote, Pritzker called for state and party organizations to escort voters to polling places. He emphasized that governors must actively defend democratic processes against potential federal overreach. The governor's administration remains focused on ensuring that all eligible voters can cast their ballots without intimidation or interference. This stance reinforces the state's commitment to maintaining secure and accessible elections for all residents.