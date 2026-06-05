Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to suspend tax breaks offered to data centers

Pritzker, who is widely viewed as having 2028 White House aspirations, is tapping into an issue seen as important to voters.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker can't unilaterally halt the program, but the executive branch does wield some control over processing applications, according to his office. Illinois Gov.

JB Pritzker on Friday plans to temporarily halt offering tax breaks to data centers that apply to build in the state and intends to call on lawmakers and other groups to hash out a framework in the fall veto session for how the centers should be developed. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

In a plan first shared with NBC News, Pritzker will announce he will pause the processing of any applications to the tax incentive program handled by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity beginning July 1.this year to suspend incentives for two years while they hammer out a comprehensive review of the impact centers are having on communities. Pritzker is making the move after lawmakers did not act.

The governor cannot unilaterally halt the program, but the executive branch does wield some control over processing applications, according to his office. By taking on the massive buildings that power artificial intelligence, Pritzker, who is running for a third term and is widely viewed as having 2028 White House aspirations, is tapping into an issue seen as important to voters.

“Illinois has an opportunity to continue leading in technological innovation and economic growth, but we also have a responsibility to protect working families and local communities as the data center industry rapidly expands,” he said in a statement. “I am directing my administration to pause the processing of data center agreements while we continue working with the General Assembly and stakeholders on a comprehensive framework that protects affordability, safeguards our natural resources, and ensures responsible growth across Illinois.

”Pritzker has raised concerns that data centers are being constructed so quickly, and he has said the state must better understand the impact they are having on consumer utility bills and water consumption. He has called for the state to erect guardrails to protect consumers. Pritzker will call on the Legislature, labor groups, utility companies, local governments and industry leaders Friday to come up with comprehensive reforms to the development of data processing centers.

They include having data centers “pay their fair share,” according to documents from the governor’s office, as well as protecting natural resources and ensuring a reliable energy grid. Pritzker is also calling for transparency, saying communities should know ahead of time how much water and electricity the centers would consume.





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gators Emerging for Top 2028 OL Prospect in PennsylvaniaPhil Trautwein has built one of the best offensive line recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle. Can he do the same in 2028?

Read more »

Fiber Selection Is Central to Denim Sustainability for Fall/Winter 2027–2028Denim mills are taking a farm to fiber approach to building their Fall/Winter 2027-2028 fabric collections.

Read more »

Top-Ranked 2028 In-State Linebacker High on Crimson Tide after VisitNehemiah McCary, the top-ranked player in the state of Alabama, spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide On SI after he visited Tuscaloosa.

Read more »

Illinois bill seeking to streamline e-bike, scooter regulations heads to Gov. Pritzker's deskE-bikes and scooters have evolved so quickly that the laws have struggled to keep up.

Read more »