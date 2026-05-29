Illinois First Great Lakes State To Enact Plastic Pellet Pollution Law

Illinois has become the first Great Lakes state to pass legislation designed to curb the discharge of plastic pellets into the environment.

Plastic pellets, sometimes referred to as “nurdles,” are precursors to the manufacture of thousands upon thousands of plastic products that are common in our everyday lives.

They are typically shipped in large plastic drums that themselves were once nurdles. They are about the size of a lentil or a grain of rice and, unfortunately, some of them get released into the environment during the shipping and manufacturing process. Because they are so light, they are carried easily on the wind and find their way into waterways and aquifers.recently that the pellets can look like food to birds, turtles, and fish.

If animals ingest too many of them, they can become ill, starve, or be poisoned by the accumulation of toxins from the pellets.

“Once you see them, you see them everywhere,” she said. The plastic pellets are often too small to be seen with the unaided eye. They get spilled during the manufacturing process and can easily end up in the state’s waterways after being blown by the wind or carried along by stormwater. Wildlife — including fish, birds, and turtles — can mistake pellets for food and may suffocate or starve from ingesting them.

Scientists have found that even small amounts of plastic can alter the behavior of fish. Plastic pellets also can leach toxic additives and absorb toxic chemicals, including DDT, PCBs, and mercury. Stormwater runoff is one of the major ways plastic pellets enter the environment. At plastic factories, pellets that fall on the floor or get contaminated with dirt are often washed down drains.

They also get spilled while being transported by trucks, trains, or ships. Since they are small and lightweight, they are extremely challenging to clean up, sometimes traveling great distances from the point where they enter the environment.which defines pre-production plastic pellets as a pollutant and gives the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency the authority to establish policies to prevent them from being released into the environment.

The legislation directs the Illinois EPA to develop rules and policies designed to reduce or eliminate the discharge of plastic pellets, which means polluters would be required to have a plan to keep plastic pellets out of our waters to protect wildlife and drinking water sources from toxic microplastics.global headquarters. Once we extracted the message from the capsule strapped to the left leg of a carrier pigeon, we learned that, “Plastic pollution adversely affects clean water, wildlife, and public health.

An estimated 22 million pounds of plastic waste ends up in the Great Lakes each year, and Emily Kowalski of Environment Illinois said in the press release: “From Lake Michigan to the mighty Mississippi, Illinois’ waters support healthy wildlife and communities, but plastic pollution is impairing our waters and harming wildlife. Given the small size and large number of plastic pellets, spilling is inevitable. And when someone dumps these nurdles, cleanups are exceedingly difficult.

We applaud the action of the General Assembly to address this often unseen, but always concerning, source of pollution. ” Andrea Densham, the director of regional government affairs at the Alliance for the Great Lakes, added her thoughts: “We applaud Illinois for being the first Great Lakes state to hold producers and transporters of industrial plastic pellets accountable for spills that pollute our waters. Industrial plastic pellets are found in every Great Lake. Wildlife mistakes them for food.

They threaten our drinking water by leaching additives, absorbing toxic chemicals, and breaking down into microplastics. Once this bill becomes law, polluters will be required to have a plan to keep plastic pellets out of our waters, protecting wildlife and our drinking water sources from these toxic microplastics.

“ Jen Walling, the CEO of the Illinois Environmental Council, said: “Increasingly, Illinois is adopting policies that hold polluters accountable for the irresponsible and dangerous pollution they impose on our families and neighbors. The passage of this bill demonstrates another step in the right direction as Illinois becomes the first Great Lakes state to hold producers of industrial plastic pellets accountable for spills of toxic pellets into our waterways. ”Plastics are the bane of modern life.

Once touted as the wave of the future, they have become a curse on the environment. Those plastic pellets break down intoBut like many industrial pollutants, their negative effects are glossed over because controlling the problem would cost too much money, and the highest god in a capitalist society is profit.

For the sake of profit, we excuse the oil and gas companies for the billions of tons of crud their products have put into the atmosphere and the oceans of the world. For the sake of profits, we routinely turn the water in our aquifers into toxic sludge and excuse drilling companies when they fail to clean up the mess they make when they drill deep underground and then move on to the next well.

Many refer to this as “privatizing the profits and socializing the costs” of commerce. The new legislation in Illinois is an attempt to disrupt the norm, but there will be fierce pushback from chemical companies and manufacturers who may have to pay a few extra dollars per ton to address the problem. It is an age-old conundrum, one that will have no satisfactory resolution so long as humans make economics the cornerstone of their society.

People complain about government overreach and faceless bureaucrats, but the truth is that without legislation such as this and governmental organizations like the Illinois EPA to enforce it, the world would be a much more toxic and dangerous place. It is long past time to stop giving polluters a free pass so they can maximize their profits — even though about half of American voters are perfectly OK with living in a toxic hellhole.

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. He is proud to be"woke" and believes weak leaders push others down while strong leaders lift others up. You can follow him on Substack at https://stevehanley.substack.com/ but not on Fakebook or any social media platforms controlled by narcissistic yahoos.





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