Illinois Dominates Penn in Champaign with Record-Breaking 42-Point Victory

Brad Underwood's Fighting Illini deliver a stunning performance against Ivy League favorite Penn, marking a decisive statement game at State Farm Center on November 5, 2026.

On November 5, 2026, the Illinois Fighting Illini solidified their status as a formidable collegiate basketball force by delivering a crushing 42-point victory over the Penn Quakers at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Head coach Brad Underwood watched his team execute a dominant offensive display that extended the momentum from their previous program-record 75-point win against Fairleigh Dickinson. The final score reflected a complete mismatch, as Illinois overwhelmed the Ivy League favorite in a contest that highlighted both their scoring prowess and their growing depth on the roster.

Illinois Overcomes First Half Struggles

Brad Underwood admitted that he was among the most dissatisfied he had ever been with his team's performance at halftime, citing stagnant ball movement and poor defensive rebounding. The Illini managed to accumulate more than fifty points in the first half, but Underwood felt the offensive rhythm was broken by excessive isolation plays rather than cohesive team effort. Specifically, Andrej Stojakovic dominated the ball with twenty-one points at the break, but the lack of sharing the rock hindered the overall synergy of the unit. The turning point came during a defensive stretch that allowed the team to secure a lead, as the defensive intensity created easy transition baskets that stabilized the game.

Also read 5 Things We Loved About Illinois Basketball's Win Over Penn

Penn Quakers Pose Legitimate Threat

Despite the lopsided scoreboard, Underwood emphasized that the Penn Quakers represent a serious NCAA Tournament-level threat, a sentiment backed by their selection as the Ivy League favorite for the upcoming season. The Quakers return four starters from their previous squad and boast significant size, including a transfer from Notre Dame who was ranked in the top fifty and earned McDonald's All-American honors. While Penn currently sits at No. 134 in the KenPom rankings, a stark contrast to Fairleigh Dickinson's No. 346 ranking, their potential for a deep postseason run remains very real. This matchup served as a critical test for Illinois to validate their standing against a team capable of competing at the highest levels of collegiate basketball.

Free-Flowing Offensive Scheme Takes Root

The Illinois offense operates on a free-flowing conceptual framework that requires minimal complex set plays, allowing any five players to execute the system effectively. Underwood noted that the players have accumulated substantial repetitions of these concepts, enabling the team to maintain high-level execution without relying on rigid positional assignments. This approach allows incoming freshmen to integrate seamlessly into the rotation without the burden of memorizing intricate playbooks. By stressing these simple but effective movements, the team has developed a versatile attack that can adapt to various defensive schemes while maintaining offensive fluidity and rhythm.

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Tomislav Ivisic Shows Versatile Skill Set

Center Tomislav Ivisic emerged as a key playmaker, recording seven assists and demonstrating a mobile face-up game that Underwood has been eager to see in live action. The coach praised Ivisic's ball-handling capabilities and decision-making, noting that his improved mobility allows him to drive effectively to either side of the rim. Ivisic's ability to guard multiple positions was on full display as he defended the Penn point guard, showcasing a modern big-man skill set that is essential in today's basketball landscape. His performance highlighted the team's depth and their capacity to generate offense from unconventional positions on the court.

Defensive Metrics Highlight Key Areas

Defensive rebounding remained a focal point for improvement, as Penn secured nine offensive boards in the first half and finished with a total of sixteen for the game. However, the Quakers' offensive rebounding rate of 26.2 percent provided some context, indicating that their high total was partially due to a high volume of missed shots rather than superior hustle. The Illini finished the first half with ten assists on twenty made baskets, a statistic that underscores the need for continued ball movement to keep the offense flowing. As the team moves forward, the coaching staff remains focused on refining defensive rebounding to prevent second-chance opportunities for opponents while maintaining their aggressive perimeter defense.