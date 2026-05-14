Illinois Department of Health Warns About Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Item

The Illinois Department of Health is warning about a listeria outbreak linked to a deli item, with at least three sickened as they urge people in the state to thoroughly clean their refrigerators. The headcheese was distributed to delis in Illinois and Indiana, and was sold and sliced at deli counters.

Butcher shop displaying fresh raw beef, pork, and different types of sausages in a glass refrigerated counter The Illinois Department of Health is warning about a listeria outbreak linked to a deli item, with at least three sickened as they urge people in the state to thoroughly clean their refrigerators.

The headcheese was distributed to delis in Illinois and Indiana, and was sold and sliced at deli counters. The warning from IDPH came Wednesday, with officials saying three cases of listeria linked to the deli meat were reported in Illinois. According to the IDPH, the people sickened all reported eating headcheese products that were purchased from three different locations. Additional testing of the product remains ongoing, IDPH said.

The headcheese was sold under the name Daisy Brand, and was meant to be sliced onsite. Some of the packaging included a red sticker indicating HOT, with sell-by dates of March 26, 2026, but health officials say packaging of the products may only show the brand's producer, Crawford Sausage Co., without the affected date. A thread on X posted by IDPH warned customers that while the name of the item may sound strange, the risk should be taken seriously.

IDPH is warning Illinois residents about a listeria outbreak linked to certain Daisy Brand headcheese products sold at deli counters. Here’s what you need to know 🧵 Headcheese sounds unserious, but Listeria is not. Listeria can cause serious illness, especially for pregnant people, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Food contaminated with listeria can lead to listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In some cases, the infection can be fatal. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care, officials said





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Listeria Outbreak Headcheese Deli Item Illinois Department Of Health Thoroughly Clean Refrigerators Headcheese Products Daisy Brand Crawford Sausage Co. FSIS Listeriosis Serious Illness Pregnant People Older Adults People With Weakened Immune Systems Headache Muscle Aches Stiff Neck Confusion Loss Of Balance Diarrhea Gastrointestinal Symptoms Pregnant Women Newborns Life-Threatening Infection Fatality

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