Illinois Defines Low-Speed E-Bikes and Tricycles as Bicycles, Expanding Rider Protections

Illinois has updated its law to define low-speed e-bikes and tricycles as bicycles, providing clearer legal protections for riders in accidents and insurance claims. The new law aims to create consistency statewide and clarify the definition of 'bicycle' in relation to e-bikes.

Illinois has redefined what constitutes a bicycle under state law, bringing clarity to a category increasingly blurred by the rise of e-bikes. Senate Bill 2285, enacted on August 1st, aims to clarify the definition of a 'bicycle' within the Illinois Vehicle Code. Previously, the law defined a bicycle as any human-powered device with two tandem wheels, excluding scooters and similar devices.

This broad definition left room for interpretation, potentially encompassing mopeds or high-powered e-bikes. Moreover, it excluded three or four-wheeled bicycles. The new law offers a more precise definition, encompassing human-powered as well as low-speed electric vehicles with two or more wheels, not less than 12 inches in diameter, designed for transporting one or more persons. Crucially, e-bikes with a top speed of less than 30 mph and a maximum power output of 750 watts are now explicitly included in this definition. This amendment acknowledges the growing popularity of e-bikes as a viable commuting option for many.This change brings several important benefits. Firstly, it grants clearer legal protections to cyclists, including those operating e-bikes, in case of accidents or insurance claims. Secondly, it streamlines discussions about bicycle infrastructure planning by allowing the term 'bicycle' to encompass all types of pedal-powered or assisted cycles. This eliminates the need for specific clarifications regarding e-bike accessibility on designated bike paths or lanes. Lastly, the new law simplifies insurance interactions by providing a clear and unambiguous definition of 'bicycle,' making coverage and claims processing more straightforward. While riders of multi-wheeled bicycles will continue to follow existing traffic laws, the new legislation fosters a more inclusive and accommodating environment for all cyclists





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebikes Illinois Law Bicycle Safety Insurance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illinois' most-searched attraction isn’t even in Illinois, study saysWhat is the most Googled attraction ticket by Illinois residents? A new study reveals the answer

Read more »

Illinois man sentenced after leading police on high-speed DUI pursuit: state's attorneyA St. Charles man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase while intoxicated, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Read more »

Illinois man was 3 times over legal limit during high-speed police chaseThe suspect, Michael J. Fox, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after a hit-and-run crash in Warrenville.

Read more »

SF speed cameras will begin citing drivers on Tuesday; citations will depend on speed and incomeFor the last 60 days, speed cameras throughout San Francisco have been giving out warnings to drivers who are speeding past them. The grace period is coming to an end on Tuesday, and citations will be issued.

Read more »

‘Speed Demon’ Driver Attempting Land Speed Record Dies in 283 MPH CrashThe annual event sees speed obsessives from far and wide risk life and limb to go a few seconds faster

Read more »

Man set house on fire in Carol Stream, causing explosion, prosecutors saySuspect arrested by Illinois State Police after pursuit in Central Illinois, officials say

Read more »