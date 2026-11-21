New University of Illinois report highlights data center impacts on utility bills and water usage, fueling legislative debate over the POWER Act's transparency and clean energy mandates in Illinois.

A new report from the University of Illinois reveals that public understanding of data centers in the state is hindered by fragmented oversight and a lack of standardized information sharing. The analysis underscores how the absence of a master list or unified regulatory agency leaves municipalities and residents without adequate resources to address growing concerns about infrastructure impacts.

The Transparency Gap in Data Center Oversight

Currently, no single agency oversees data center operations across Illinois, resulting in a disjointed regulatory environment where zoning decisions are left to local municipalities. Environmental monitoring and utility connections are managed by separate entities, and few companies provide voluntary reports on their water and energy consumption. This structural gap means that when residents raise issues regarding noise, resource use, or environmental impact, there are limited official channels to verify claims or find solutions.

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The report highlights that this lack of visibility persists despite the rapid expansion of the sector, which has become a dominant topic in public discourse over the last twelve months. Without centralized data, it is difficult for communities to assess the long-term sustainability of hosting large-scale digital infrastructure within their borders.

The POWER Act and Legislative Response

In response to these identified gaps, lawmakers are debating the POWER Act during the legislative veto session following the release of the report. This proposed legislation aims to establish standardized, public reporting requirements for data centers and explicitly bans the use of nondisclosure agreements that currently obscure operational details.

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The act seeks to increase accessibility to critical information by mandating monthly and annual water reporting and requiring data centers to develop water resource and scarcity plans. Furthermore, it introduces a Water Impact Permit managed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that water usage is monitored and regulated more strictly than under current voluntary frameworks.

Case Studies: DeKalb, Aurora, and Elk Grove Village

The report examined three specific communities to illustrate the varying experiences of hosting data centers. DeKalb is home to the state's largest single investment in this sector, operated by Meta, which voluntarily disclosed that it uses approximately 76,000 gallons of water daily, representing about 2.5% of the city's average daily use. Aurora enacted a moratorium and implemented the state's most detailed data center rules in March 2026 after years of resident complaints regarding noise pollution.

Elk Grove Village serves as the state's oldest and most concentrated market for data centers. While only Meta among these entities reports its water and electricity usage voluntarily, Aurora requires such reporting from operators. These three communities collectively account for half of the 34 data centers that have benefited from Illinois' data center incentive program, demonstrating the significant economic footprint of the industry in specific regions.

Utility Costs and Energy Demand Projections

The Union of Concerned Scientists estimates that data centers will drive 64-72% of the state's growth in electricity demand from 2025 to 2030. This surge in demand has tangible effects on consumer costs, as evidenced by ComEd bills that increased on June 1, 2026. The rise in costs was attributed to new electricity prices set by the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, alongside higher demand from data centers and summer weather conditions.

Brad Tietz, the Data Center Coalition director of government affairs for the Midwest, argues that utility bill increases and water usage are the two biggest misconceptions surrounding the industry. He suggests that the lack of transparency fuels these misunderstandings and emphasizes the need for the industry to better communicate the facts about their operations to the public.

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Political Advocacy and Industry Pushback

Advocates recently rallied at the state Capitol to support the passage of the POWER Act, a goal also supported by Governor JB Pritzker. During Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee meetings, discussions focused heavily on provisions requiring data centers to bring new clean energy into the state. Environmental advocates argue that such regulations are essential for the sustainable growth of the industry within Illinois.

However, industry backers warn that overly stringent policies could drive new investments to other states. In response to clean energy requirements, Tietz cited S&P Global data indicating that the technology and web services sector accounted for over 84% of U.S. carbon-free energy procurement in the first half of 2025. This suggests that many data centers are already purchasing energy credits from carbon-free sources, including nuclear power, even if their physical operations still rely on fossil fuels.

Economic Benefits and Tax Revenue Impacts

Despite the regulatory and environmental debates, the economic contributions of data centers to local communities are substantial. Frank Manzo of the Illinois Economic Policy Institute noted that from 2022 to 2024, data centers paid $46.6 million in taxes in DeKalb, $5.6 million in Aurora, and $88.7 million in Elk Grove Village. He highlighted that some Illinois counties do not collect that much in total tax and property revenue from all sources.

In DeKalb, these property taxes contributed to funding a new elementary school. In Elk Grove Village, residential neighborhoods received $200 gift cards in October from unexpected revenue generated by real estate transfer taxes on the sale of two data center properties. Manzo cautioned, however, that communities should be wary of offering local tax credits or abatements to attract data centers, as doing so could remove the primary financial benefit that these facilities bring to the local economy.