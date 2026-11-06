Illinois county votes for Democratic gubernatorial candidate for first time since 1852

One of Chicago’s ‘collar counties’ just voted for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first time since before the Civil War

One of Chicago's 'collar counties' just voted for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first time since before the Civil WarMcHenry County, the reddest of the collar counties surrounding Chicago, is riding the blue wave that swept through the political world this week, as Rose Schmidt explains.

McHenry County, the reddest of the collar counties surrounding Chicago, is riding the blue wave that swept through the political world this week. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker became the first Democratic governor to carry the county since 1852, according to election result data. Pritzker lost McHenry County by 12,000 votes in the 2018 election, but he nearly took the county in the 2022 race, falling just 1,700 votes behind former State Sen.

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Darren Bailey. This time around Pritzker defeated Bailey by more than 12,000 votes according to unofficial election results, and Democrats in the county are jubilant in the progress their party has made.

“As an active Democrat in the county, we've been fighting to get a seat at the table in McHenry County,” said Lori McConville, owner of Marvin’s Toy Store in downtown Crystal Lake. McConville and her daughter, Kate Nuhn, are riding high after Tuesday night's performance by Democrats both in Illinois and around the country.

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“I'm personally concerned about what's going to affect my daughter as she's in school. I want her to have a public education where she's taught everything: truth, history. I don't want her to not have access to books and libraries,” Nuhn said. They've watched families being more conscientious with their money now, a squeeze that John Bartman, a farmer near Marengo, feels, too.

“It's been absolutely disastrous. holds about 200 gallons of diesel, and it should cost me about $600 in order to fill that thing up. But right now, we're about $1,200,” Bartman said. Bartman felt a shift this summer, with farmers even more concerned about diesel prices, fertilizer and President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“I think there's a lot of farmers who just don't understand why he did what he did, and it's very, very frustrating,” he said. Ruth Scifo, chair of the Democratic Party of McHenry County, said the party has grown since the president's first term, with better candidates and more volunteers.

“It started with enthusiasm, but now I see more frustration and anger: the cost of gas, the cost of groceries, the affordability problems we have here as far as housing goes,” she said. Scifo also questions whether Republican voters stayed home this week, believing those in power have lost touch with families who are concerned about the kitchen table issues.

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Party leaders are celebrating not just the county voting for Pritzker, but also the highest percentage ever of Democrats on the McHenry County Board, plus two Democrats winning countywide offices.

“I just think that it's time for the country to come together instead of all the division,” said Bruce Mazurkiewicz, a customer at the toy store.