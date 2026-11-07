Illinois coach Bret Bielema takes veiled shot at SEC, CFP

Big Ten coaches continue to be rankled by the initial College Football Playoff rankings, with Illinois coach Bret Bielema taking the latest veiled shot at the SEC.

"I think about as we're building things here at Illinois, now we're three seasons in a row that we'll have postseason play, which is absolutely awesome and really hard for anybody," Bielema said after the game.

"... If we were in the SEC, we'd probably be a top-15 team. We've just got to continue to stay on track where we're at and do a really good job of holding the moment and putting ourselves in a position to be successful.

Also read Curt Cignetti alleges ESPN SEC bias after controversial College Football Playoff ranking reveal

" The SEC had five teams in the top 12 when the CFP rankings were released Tuesday, followed by the Big Ten with three and the Big 12 with two. has been a major talking point since the initial rankings were released, especially after the Crimson Tide lost consecutive games toBielema said that while he is happy his team is bowl-eligible, "a 9-3 team can get into the playoffs.

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"coach Curt Cignetti, whose No. 4 Hoosiers also have been the subject of conversation due to their nonconference schedule, took exception to the initial CFP rankings while advocating for the Big Ten. "These people -- and there's a whole bunch of them -- they march out of the tent, they're given instructions on what to say and follow the company line," Cignetti said. "I don't need to go any further. "br/]