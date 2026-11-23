Mirkovic recently got in a full lift and is participting in 1-on-0 workouts as he recovers from foot surgery

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic waves for a teammate during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSo the Illini are quickly developing – and they’re doing so without star forward David Mirkovic, who is recovering from both offseason foot surgery and a recent appendectomy. The sky truly appears to be the limit once Mirkovic returns, but the question remains: When exactly will that be?

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Illinois coach Brad Underwood offered the latest on Mirkovic's recovery Sunday:Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic is defended by Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “He was on the treadmill,” Underwood said of Mirkovic.

“He had a full heavy-lift workout, which was the first one he’s had since the appendectomy. So he was back in terms of getting a lift and he was sore and all that. His conditioning – he feels like he’s getting better.

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“He’s been doing a kind of 1-on-0 workout on the court. So he’s progressing. Said he’s not having pain, and I think he’s got an appointment here on Monday this week. And we'll reevaluate things, but I think he’s on the right path.

” A full lift and improved conditioning are obviously steps in the right direction. But as we’ve said throughout this process, once Mirkovic is technically “cleared” to return to on-court action, it may still be a little while until he’s in game shape. And Illinois has made it abundantly clear it will be very cautious in this process.

At the very least, the appendectomy recovery appears to mostly be in the rearview mirror, which should allow Mirkovic to actively rehab his foot.

“I’ll know probably more after this X-ray and this sort of scan or whatever,” Underwood said of a timetable. “I don’t know what they do. I think right now everything’s just been the buildup to at least trying to get him back to practice. We’re not going to play him until he’s been in practice and performed and got through a whole practice.

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“And so I think we’ll have a better idea of what that looks like here after this next round. And I’m not going to even put him through practice until he’s somewhat back in shape and feels like he can get through one. ” The only silver lining is that, in the meantime, other Illini continue to earn quality in-game reps. The wing rotation is suddenly deeper than a millionaire’s pockets.

Andrej Stojakovic, who has essentially been Illinois' starting 4, has been forced to improve his rebounding . Tomislav Ivisic has flourished while seeing his usage rate elevated. Zvonimir Ivisic has been struggling, but he continues to get ample opportunities to work out the kinks. And forward Jason Jakstys has emerged as a viable reserve option in the frontcourt.

Once Mirkovic is back, Illinois is going to be in an enviable position. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.