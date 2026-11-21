Illinois Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood says he is not worried about guard Stefan Vaaks early-season shooting struggles, citing his defensive improvement, rebounding growth, and the typical adjustment period faced by transfers, while expressing confidence that the elite shooter will eventually find his rhythm.

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks on the court during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Illini’s prized transfer find this offseason, has struggled immensely. That is, in terms of shooting the ball. He is 4-for-22 in Illinois’ two high-major matchups . Through five total games, Vaaks is shooting just 25.8 percent from three.

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And his playmaking hasn’t been much better as he’s averaging nearly as many turnovers as assists . But his coach, Brad Underwood, isn’t worried in the slightest. Here’s why:Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Stefan Vaaks drives the ball against Sam Houston Bearkats guard Jacobe Coleman during the first half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “It’s the beauty of the game of basketball,” began Underwood on Vaaks.

“And I’m pleased with what he’s doing. I don’t want him to be flustered, because he’s always been a scorer. And I think there’s growth. And that he’s eight rebounds – three offensive.

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His time is coming. And everybody’s got to go through it.

“Kasparas went through it. Andrej went through it last year. Almost every transfer goes through some level of, okay, this is pretty hard. And it’s not easy.

And he’s an elite shooter. The ball will find the bottom of the net. Remember, the first couple shots Alfonso Plummer took here hit the side of the backboard.

“Just become more comfortable. But, in the meantime, what he’s doing defensively. Saved a play on a pick-and-roll by hitting Ngongba on a roll. That was a play two weeks ago that he doesn’t make.

And then his rebounding was tremendous.

“And no one’s got more confidence in him shooting the basketball than me. And no one wants him to shoot the basketball more than me. And I just don’t want his self-being or anybody’s self-being to be, oh, he’s got to score 20 every night to be of value. His identity is being a really, really good player is what I’m concerned with.

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”: that Vaaks wouldn’t be of any value on the floor if he wasn’t scoring. And he hasn’t scored. Yet, as Underwood said in other words, he has made his mark. Vaaks, who was a cone on defense a year ago at Providence, is defending.

He’s walling up against bigger defenders. He’s moving his feet against guards. He has been just fine in one-on-one situations. And his off-ball defense hasn’t been far behind.

At least for now, it still may be a tad overambitious to say Vaaks is a plus defender. But he’s getting there – and quickly. On the glass, though, he may have already gotten there. His eight boards at Duke were a career high.

Take this: Vaaks has nearly doubled his rebounding output from last year . And that’s with his minutes dropping from 31.5 to 20.8. That isVaaks, despite his paltry shooting percentage at this moment, is one of the best shooters in the country. And his confidence – went 0-for-6 from deep in those 18 minutes at Duke – clearly has not wavered.

So he’s going to hit at some point. It might be Friday night vs. Eastern Illinois. It might not be until Big Ten play is fully in swing after the New Year. Ideally, it’s sooner rather than later.

But if he’s bringing this level of defense and rebounding, it isn’t a deal-breaker. And that’s the key difference . Vaaks can demand minutes even if his jumper isn’t falling. That gives the Illini the depth they need with this up-tempo system.

And, just as importantly, it gives them a tremendously well-rounded two-way star once his shot does come around. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.