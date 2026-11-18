Illinois Fighting Illini defeat ranked Duke Blue Devils 99-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, highlighted by Andrej Stojakovic's 46-point performance and dominant rebounding.

The Illinois Fighting Illini delivered a stunning upset against the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, winning by a decisive 21-point margin with a final score of 99-78. The victory took place at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, transforming a perceived pipe dream into a historic achievement for the ranked Illini team. Entering the contest with a 4-1 record, Illinois demonstrated superior physicality and mental fortitude to dismantle the 3-2 Duke squad in every facet of the game.

Rebounding Dominance Secures Victory

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood attributed the win to a massive advantage on the boards, specifically citing a plus-20 rebounding margin. The Fighting Illini out-rebounded the Blue Devils 54 to 34, a statistical dominance that Underwood noted usually guarantees a win on any given night. This performance marked a stark reversal from the previous week in Lubbock, Texas, where Illinois suffered a halfhearted effort on the glass during a loss to Texas Tech.

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Guard Jason Jakstys was a pivotal force in the paint, contributing significantly to the rebounding effort with a huge offensive tip-in that underscored his effectiveness. The Illini maintained control over the boards throughout the forty minutes of play, neutralizing Duke's physical presence and ensuring Illinois held possession for the majority of the game. This consistency on the glass allowed Illinois to control the tempo and limit Duke's second-chance opportunities.

Stojakovic Offensive Explosion

Andrej Stojakovic led the offensive charge with a career-defining performance, scoring 46 points on highly efficient 14-of-21 shooting. His statistical line included two made three-pointers out of three attempts, six rebounds, and 34 minutes of play, showcasing his versatility and scoring prowess. Underwood praised the team's offensive structure, which relied heavily on ball screens initiated by guard Keaton, allowing for downhill drives that suited the roster's talents.

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The Illini achieved this high-scoring output despite not shooting the basketball exceptionally well from the field overall, proving that their offensive system could generate points through creation rather than just perimeter accuracy. Underwood highlighted the ability of players like Quentin, Stefan Vaaks, Zavier Zens, Lincoln, and Ethan to create opportunities and play effectively in traffic. This tactical shift demonstrated the flexibility of Illinois' attack, which has remained the top-rated offense in college basketball for two consecutive seasons.

Resilience Amidst Foul Trouble

The game tested Illinois' mental composure when Duke mounted a second-half run that narrowed the lead to just 12 points. The pressure was compounded by early foul trouble in the Illini frontcourt, which threatened to unravel their defensive structure. Unlike their previous loss to Texas Tech, where chaotic road conditions led to a lack of execution, the Illini maintained their defensive discipline and did not lose their composure under duress.

Underwood emphasized the importance of decisive decision-making and defensive execution as key factors in stabilizing the game. The team's ability to rally and push the lead back to over 20 points highlighted their rapid growth in mental toughness. This resilience was particularly notable given that Illinois started three freshmen in Lubbock and continued to rely heavily on young players in Durham, including three freshmen playing significant roles.

Youth and Experience Converge

The performance of the freshman class served as a testament to the program's developmental success, with Underwood expressing tremendous trust in their abilities. He specifically pointed to a player with a cousin who was a notable player at Duke, noting that the athlete is an excellent shooter who has practiced basketball the right way for years. This experience has made him unflappable in high-pressure situations, a trait that was evident throughout the game.

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Illinois' ability to integrate youth with seasoned leadership created a balanced team that could withstand the noise of a hostile arena. The victory not only improves Illinois' record to 4-1 but also validates Underwood's coaching adjustments and the players' adaptability. As the season progresses, the combination of elite scoring and improved physicality positions the Fighting Illini as a formidable contender in the college basketball landscape.