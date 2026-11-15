Illinois Basketball Targets No. 1 Seed and National Title in 2026-27 Season

The Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team has elevated its expectations for the 2026-27 season, viewing a deep NCAA Tournament run and a national championship as the new baseline rather than just an appearance. Under head coach Brad Underwood, the team aims to secure a No. 1 seed by navigating a challenging non-conference schedule that includes games against Texas Tech, Duke, and UConn. Securing a quality win in this stretch is crucial for building a strong resume and clearing the path to the Final Four.

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The expectations in Champaign are different in 2026-27. For years, at least since Brad Underwood rolled into town, an NCAA Tournament appearance has been a given for Illinois basketball. And anything above and beyond that has just been appreciated. But this time around, a deep run is considered the bare minimum – and a national title is the primary goal.

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So how do the Illini give themselves the best chance of doing that? Earn a No. 1 seed and have the create an optimal path in March. No, it doesn’t guarantee a Final Four. But it does clear the biggest, thorniest branches out of the way.

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Colman drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect– which will prepare them for Big Ten play and March. It was also supposed to be a resume-builder of sorts.

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The selection committee won’t punish Illinois for losses on the road at Texas Tech and Duke, or even a faux neutral-site game vs. UConn in Chicago. But three losses would be three losses. And if the Illini don’t have a quality non-conference win – Missouri and/or North Carolina would only somewhat suffice – to their name come March, then a one seed may be extremely tough to secure.

Now coach Brad Underwood needs to find a way to 1) win at Duke or 2) beat Dan Hurley. He has, some may need to be reminded, accomplished the former. As Illinois fans surely know all too well, Back in 2020, the Illini, led by Ayo Dosunmu, waltzed into Durham and knocked off No. 10 Duke. A couple of caveats: Cameron Indoor Stadium was otherwise empty for that matchup, because of COVID.

Also, that Duke team wasn't nearly as good as this one. And with the current Blue Devils coming off a loss to Michigan State on Tuesday, Illinois won't be catching Duke off guard. As for UConn, it’s the same old story: Hurley. He and his Huskies have had the Illini’s number for quite some time.

At 3-0 and with a convincing win over Michigan already in the books, No. 4 UConn certainly hasn’t taken a step in the wrong direction this season. Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches his team during the second half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Let’s take a look at last season's No. 1 seeds: Michigan, Arizona, Duke and Florida. Those first three teamstheir campaigns with three losses – and that included one in the NCAA Tournament for both Arizona and Duke. Illinois, if it falls to both Duke and UConn, would have three defeats before Big Ten play even begins. Florida inspires some hope.

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The Gators had seven losses entering last season's NCAA Tournament – including a trio of high-profile ones against Arizona, Duke and UConn. They also lost to TCU. They managed just one non-conference win over a tournament team – Miami. The flip side is that Florida then went 16-2 in the SEC, including winning 16 of 17 games to close out the regular season.

Can the Illini go 18-2 or even 17-3 in Big Ten play? That seems unlikely. Illinois always drops a game or two it shouldn’t in league play . And there are more than enough conference foes – Michigan State, UCLA, Michigan, Nebraska, etc. – capable of beating the Illini on a typical night as well.

So Illinois very likely needs a win against either Duke or UConn to earn a No. 1 seed come next March. And, of course, there’s nothing that says the Illini can’t run to the Final Four and win a national title as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. But there is a reason it has been 10 years since a non-UConn team won a national title without being a No. 1 seed.

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.