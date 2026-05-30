Illinois Basketball Targets Dynamic Five-Star Guard Cayden Daughtry in 2027 Class

The Illini recently extended an offer to 2027 prospect Cayden Daughtry, who breaks the mold of the prototype Brad Underwood guard

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Brad Underwood has made his personnel desires abundantly clear over the past few seasons: positional size and shooting. Seeking those traits in every target – be it a high school recruit, overseas prospect or transfer addition – Illinois has carefully tailored its roster in recent years. The result: a culmination in the Illini's Final Four berth this past season.

It would only be logical, then, for Underwood and his staff to continue prioritizing both positional size and shooting in recruiting –In the case of 2027 point guard Cayden Daughtry, who stands just 6-foot even, Illinois’ interest has been piqued enough to extend an offer. And for good reason. The No. 16 player in his class, Daughtry is tabbed as a five-star recruit . He hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he attends Calvary Christian Academy.

For his AAU ball, Daughtry plays for the Florida Rebels, a program that competes on the Nike EYBL Circuit. The archetype lead guard, Daughtry has it all. He is a pure three-level scorer who has a buttery-smooth stroke both off the catch and the dribble, not to mention a lightning-quick release. He plays with elite change of pace and has that innate ability to dictate the flow of the game.

Daughtry can pull up on a dime in the midrange, get all the way to the rim and finish with a high-glass layup over outstretched arms – with either hand – or patiently play off two feet in the lane and either convert himself or dish to a teammate. As a facilitator – and he is a mighty gifted one – Daughtry can make plays out of ball-screen action, which the Illini coaching staff surely took note of, or generate open looks for teammates after collapsing the defense by getting two feet in the paint.go.

He has open-floor speed, a tight handle and lives with his head up, allowing him to consistently make the right decision between finding teammates or attacking himself. Daughtry displayed all of that – and then some – in the Nike EYBL Session III last weekend. He earned MVP honors behind averages of 24.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.8 steals on gaudy shooting splits of 61.1 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from deep.

A dynamic lead guard, Daughtry would need the rock in his hands to be at his best. With the Illini, depending on incoming guardCertain aspects of his game may not immediately translate – some at-the-rim finishes may be tougher against high-major size, and his midrange game would slowly be phased out in Illinois' scheme – but many of his sharpest tools would be effective from Day 1.

If Daughtry wound up in Champaign, though, it would be interesting to see how the Illini would deploy him defensively. Would they try to hide his size? Have him embrace an on-ball pest role, with so much size and length behind him helping at the rim? Even if he isn't a perfect fit, Daughtry might be the caliber of player for whom you make the system fit, rather than the other way around.

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.





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