Illinois Basketball's Projected 2026-27 Starting Lineup With Andrej Stojakovic

Stojakovic, who committed to a return to Illinois next season, is all but guaranteed to start – but who will join him in the lineup?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic warms up before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Imagesto Illinois for the 2026-27 season . In buzzer-beating fashion, Stojakovic waited until just hours before the official deadline to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

The 6-7 junior played a key role in the Illini’s run to the Final Four, scoring 21 points in the Round of 32 against VCU and 17 points in the Elite Eight against Iowa. …So with Stojakovic finally a lock to be in Champaign next year, the rotation – and certainly the starting lineup – appears to be fully set.

Here is our early starting five projection for Illinois in 2026-27:July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe lone incoming freshman in this starting unit, Quentin Coleman is expected to carry a fairly heavy burden in his first year, if not a Keaton Wagler-like weight drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images, who led the Big East in three-pointers made and three-point percentage in 2025-26, has taken his talents to Champaign, where he will serve as a go-to option beyond the arc and a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

With coveted size at the guard position , he can shoot over defenders and see over the top to make plays for teammates. Vaaks may very well be the Illini’s highest-usage player in the 2026-27 season. Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic shoots over UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images The man of the hour, Stojakovic is returning to the Illini with a clear-cut role: attack the basket and defend the best perimeter player on the opposing squad. Ideally, Stojakovic will have sharpened his perimeter shot at least a bit by the time next season rolls around. But even if it never comes around, Illinois knows it has a standout two-way player who likely boasts an All-Big Ten floor.

And with a jumper? Stojakovic has an All-American ceiling. Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic is fouled by Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images After getting through the five-star freshman guard, the top-15 transfer and one of the best returning players in college hoops, we reach the Illini frontcourt – which, unfathomably, may be even better in 2026-27 than it was this past season. David Mirkovic averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 56.1 percent inside the arc and 37.5 percent on threes .

He wore every offensive hat imaginable: spot-up shooter, mid-post facilitator, low-block presence and – because why not? – point guard. And Mirkovic did all of that as a freshman on a Final Four squad. In other words: Save an All-Big Ten spot for Mirkovic, and put him on the list of dark-horse All-American candidates.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic shoots against Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images Remember the old adage that you’re only as strong as your weakest link? Well, if that’s truly the case, the Illini arestrong.

And we’re not implying Tomislav Ivisic is by any means the “weakest” link. All we’re saying is this starting lineup is absolutely loaded. Ivisic, who never quite found his niche with the 2025-26 Illini, averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a year ago. Similar to Mirkovic, he is a versatile, ultra-skilled big man.

Ivisic can pass from the low post or mid-post, has a sweet stroke from deep and has fancy footwork along with soft touch around the basket. If he finds – and truly embraces – a role with Illinois in 2026-27, the Illini will be the toughest out in the country next March. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting.

Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.





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