Illinois Basketball's David Mirkovic Is Shooting Again, Coach Brad Underwood Says

Underwood offered a new update on injured forward David Mirkovic (foot, appendectomy), who appears to be slowly progressing

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic reacts as he is introduced during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectHere is the latest update on Mirkovic from Illini coach Brad Underwood, who addressed his recovery progress in a Thursday press conference ahead of Illinois' matchup with Sam Houston on Friday :Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with forward David Mirkovic during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “He is out of the boot,” Underwood said of Mirkovic, who is recovering from both a foot surgery in early August and an “He’s starting his process.

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He’s got an appointment today, just for his appendix, and how that’s looking. And then just starts his procedural process back, and pools and AlterGs and that. So he’s shooting the basketball again, which means his stomach is in an OK spot, where it’s not too painful. But doing a good job, and we’ll see what we keep hearing.

” Seemingly, the appendix is trending very much in the right direction, which means Mirkovic can once again begin actively rehabbing his foot. Once he’s rebuilt enough strength in his foot, Mirkovic will then have to bring his conditioning up to speed – which figures to be an especially tall task given the Illini's up-tempo scheme. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on during a Division I non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Illini are ultra-balanced and very deep. We can go down the list: Quentin Coleman, Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Stefan Vaaks – there areBut Mirkovic, who was voted as one of the five best players in the entire country entering this season, likely stands above all of them in terms of his “action guy” abilities. Still, Illinois hasn’t struggled to score. That isn’t really the concern.

Mirkovic will boost theon the boards by Texas Tech – namely by forward Jamichael Stillwell – on Tuesday night. The Illini gave up 18 offensive rebounds and were outrebounded overall by 11. If Mirkovic, arguably the best rebounder in the nation, was active, those numbers may have been reversed. Long story short: Illinois is just fine without Mirkovic against any mid-major foe.

But in high-level games against top-25 squads – say, Duke next week or UConn in early December – the Illini willhim. It seems unlikely they’ll have him back in time for the Blue Devils, though, and even a return ahead of the Huskies game may be a too-optimistic projection. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting.

Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.