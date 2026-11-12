Illinois Basketball Player Grades After Texas Tech Loss: Are Any Illini Failing?

Was the Illini's furious comeback attempt against the Red Raiders enough to earn a few A's – or ar all of their GPAs dropping?

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Colman dribbles the ball in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. The report cards weren’t easy considering the disparity between half one and half two. And, surprisingly, despite the falter, a couple Illini players secured A grades. As expected, though, most Illinois players didn’t receive a grade anywhere in that vicinity.could not have played a better second half.

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He hawked Texas Tech guard Cruz Davis into a 2-for-7, two-turnover performance over the final 20 minutes. Williams disrupted the offensive rhythm of the Red Raiders, forcing them into late shot-clock situations. He also jumped a passing lane for an and-one that gave the Illini massive momentum, not to mention converting a few tough finishes at the rim.

Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic shoots a 3-pointer against Texas Tech during a Division I non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The good news: Andrej Stojakovic was shooting with confidence from deep . That alone is going to put additional pressure on defenses.

And, for the most part, Stojakovic did a good job of striking that balance between all-out rim-attack and finding open teammates. He did have three turnovers, though, and forced at times. And three rebounds in 33 minutes is just embarrassing for Stojakovic, who stands at 6-foot-7 and is uber-athletic. His defense – two blocks, a steal and elite on-ball presence – was a welcome sight.hard.

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And he pairs that effort with elite anticipation – especially on the defensive end. He also hit timely shot after timely shot – 5-for-6 from deep – to keep the Illini within striking distance in the second half. The lone bone to pick : Coleman needs to grow as a decision-maker in ball-screen action. With more reps, he very likely will.

And, of course, Coleman, along with his teammates, must make free throws . Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHe continued to facilitate for his teammates , including one great pass to a cutting Ethan Brown.

Ivisic tacked on two steals on defense and walled up well around the rim. The only issue: he failed to finish any defensive possessions. Texas Tech’s Jamichael Stillwell, a 6-foot-8 forward, tossed Ivisic all over the glass. And Ivisic continues to be boom-or-bust on post touches.

He’s so gifted with his back to the basket. But he is unaware of doubles – which comeThe game was far too fast for Brown on Tuesday night. The oft-poised freshman guard was quite the opposite at Texas Tech. Whether it was the athletes and size, the environment, his back spasms or a combination of all the above, it was clear that Brown was out of sorts.

He had two ugly turnovers, wasn’t great on defense and finished with five points, four rebounds and three assists. For what it’s worth, Brown did have two steals, though. We get it: Stefan Vaaks is a shooter. He led the Big East in three-point percentage last season while taking the same ridiculous shots that have quickly become a cornerstone of every Illini game day.

But when is it enough? Vaaks went 2-for-10 from deep against Texas Tech – and one of those makes came on a late-game prayer. He did spark some momentum during Illinois’ comeback with his and-one. But his free-throw shooting was an absolute nightmare , and his three boards aren’t cutting it.

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His defense, however, was surprisingly stingy. Vaaks was excellent on the ball, whether it was on lightning-quick guards or strong wings . Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Damarion Dennis works the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zavier Zens in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Similar to Brown, the game was too fast for Zavier Zens at times – especially on offense. He passed up a three the Illini desperately needed, for no apparent reason other than the fact that he missed his first two. He did have a great cut and finish, he snagged a team-high four defensive rebounds, and he defended valiantly. Zens also boxed out tremendously well.

Aside from his offense, he was ready for the moment. But his hesitancy on pulling the trigger can't become a trend. Nothing is more detrimental to an offense than passing up great looks. What in the world is going on with Zvonimir Ivisic?

He did give us one of his patented swats against the Red Raiders. But he also got eaten alive by Stillwell. The 6-foot-8 – going to keep highlighting that – Stillwell backed down Ivisic, got back to his strong right hand and kissed it off the glass on one play.

Then he rooted Big Z out of his spot onIvisic had one defensive rebound. Stillwell had six offensive. On offense, Big Z was, for some reason, fading away on catch-and-shoot threes. We know he can shoot – even if he’s in a wild slump right now – but he’s making things harder than they have to be.

With David Mirkovic still on the mend, Z needs to figure it out. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.