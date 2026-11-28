The Illini sped away in the second half and ultimately won by 40 points, but it wasn't a miscue-free night

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman drives the ball as Western Kentucky guard Armelo Boone defends during the second half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectat the State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini authored another explosive scoring performance, showed off their ridiculous depth and now roll into Friday's showdown against UConn at Chicago's United Center with maximum momentum. So it was a perfect game, and there are individual A-plus player grades all around, right? Nope.

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It was yet another spectacular but far-from-perfect night from the Illini. Here’s our report card:Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Western Kentucky guard Armelo Boone strips the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMr. Backdoor Dimer had himself a game Friday.