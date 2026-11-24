Analysis of the Illinois Fighting Illini's 50-point victory over Winthrop. Player grades for Brad Underwood, Tomislav Ivisic, Ethan Brown, and others reveal highs and lows.

On Monday night, the Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Winthrop Eagles by a decisive margin of fifty points at the State Farm Center. Head coach Brad Underwood and his roster entered the matchup with a six-and-one record, aiming to refine their execution even in a lopsided contest. The Illini established a Big Ten single-game record for scoring efficiency while holding Winthrop to eighty-three points. Despite the overwhelming victory, the team struggled to maintain high-level defense for the full forty minutes, leaving several key players with mixed results in their individual evaluations.

Team Performance And Game Context

The Illinois basketball program continues to set a high bar for its season expectations following this dominant showing. The team broke the Big Ten single-game scoring record while managing to keep Winthrop from surpassing eighty-three points on the scoreboard. Illinois maintained a perfect six-and-one win-loss record heading into the next phase of their schedule. However, the coaching staff noted that the players could not string together forty full minutes of elite two-way basketball throughout the night. The victory was secure, yet the performance highlighted areas where the roster must tighten its focus and consistency.

Also read Illinois Basketball Dominates Winthrop 133-83, Quentin Coleman Shines with Flawless Performance

Player Grades: Tomislav Ivisic And Ethan Brown

Tomislav Ivisic recorded nine points and eight rebounds in twenty-two minutes of action against the Winthrop Eagles. His defensive presence in the paint was intense, but he committed four turnovers due to a lack of awareness regarding double teams and handsy defenses. Ivisic needs to improve his ball security when posting up against opponents. Ethan Brown also delivered a strong offensive output, hitting three out of four three-point attempts. Brown distributed the ball well with five assists and zero turnovers, though his two rebounds were below his usual standard. His defense in the first half was merely mediocre, and he must be more active on the glass moving forward.

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Contributions From Williams, Coleman, And Stojakovic

Lincoln Williams showed marked improvement after a rough first half, finishing with ten points on five-of-six shooting in just nineteen minutes. He added four rebounds and found his defensive groove by the second quarter. Quentin Coleman delivered a marvellous all-around performance, finishing with thirty-five points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Coleman channeled his energy into impact plays without becoming chaotic or disorganized. Andrej Stojakovic also scored twenty-nine points on an efficient ten-of-sixteen shooting night. He played within the system but only grabbed three rebounds in twenty-seven minutes. With Jake Davis and David Mirkovic sidelined, Stojakovic must take more leadership responsibility on the court.

Supporting Cast And Bench Depth

Zavier Zens had a quiet but effective outing, scoring five points on two-of-five shooting while grabbing four rebounds and blocking one shot. His consistency continues to impress the coaching staff despite the low scoring volume. Zvonimir Ivisic struggled with his shot selection, attempting only one three-pointer in ten minutes while shooting a poor 6.7 percent from deep this season. He did grab five rebounds and chase hard, but he also needed to be more effective defending the basket. Stefan Vaaks scored twenty-two points in twenty-three minutes, hitting nine-of-sixteen from the field and four-of-ten from three-point range. His efficiency on Monday provided a welcome boost to the bench production.