Illinois Basketball Faces Rebounding Crisis After Loss to Texas Tech

Head Coach Brad Underwood addresses significant defensive rebounding struggles and freshman reliance following Illinois' defeat to Texas Tech in Lubbock on November 10, 2026.

The Illinois Fighting Illini suffered a decisive defeat against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The loss highlights critical vulnerabilities in the roster, particularly concerning defensive rebounding and the heavy reliance on inexperienced freshmen during high-pressure road games.

Rebounding Struggles Define Texas Tech Loss

Texas Tech posted an offensive rebounding rate of 46.2 percent during the matchup, converting 18 offensive rebounds on 39 missed field goals. That specific percentage would have led the entire nation in statistics from the previous season. Illinois entered the game as one of the tallest teams in college basketball and had been leading the nation in rebounding margin prior to this contest. The statistical dominance on the glass vanished completely when the Illini traveled to Lubbock.

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Head Coach Brad Underwood observed a clear pattern in these defensive deficiencies. The team has struggled significantly on the defensive glass against high-major opponents this season, a trend that began during exhibition games against Baylor and Cincinnati. The Ivisic twins, Tomislav and Zvonimir, along with Andrej Stojakovic, must improve their positioning and physical engagement. Defensive rebounding requires hitting a body and securing possession, which differs fundamentally from the chasing and tracking needed for offensive rebounds.

Freshmen Guards Face Intense Pressure

The Illini starting backcourt presents a unique challenge for veteran success in March tournaments. The rotation includes freshmen Ethan Brown, Zavier Zens, and Lucas Morillo, alongside hybrid guard/wing Lincoln Williams. While the players are described as mature beyond their years, experience in bright lights and hostile environments remains a deficit. Playing in Lubbock proved difficult for these new faces, as the exhibition trip to Cincinnati did not adequately prepare them for the intensity of that setting.

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Veteran guards typically win in March, and the current roster lacks that seasoned presence in the backcourt. If the Illini are forced to trust multiple freshmen in key, ball-dominant roles, stumbles are inevitable. The team needs to mitigate the risks associated with youth by integrating experienced players more effectively into critical rotation spots. The freshmen are of high quality, but their inexperience shows when the game intensity peaks.

Impact of Key Player Returns and Next Steps

The return of center David Mirkovic offers a massive boost to the Illini roster. His presence allows the team to form an experienced trio with Andrej Stojakovic and Tomislav Ivisic. Mirkovic's return shifts the burden off the younger players, allowing Quentin Coleman to operate with greater freedom. Coleman has shown he can overcome freshman foibles through superior skill and relentless effort on the defensive glass.

Illinois has shown an ability to clamp down defensively in the second half of games. Against Baylor, the team trailed by 19 points at halftime, allowing 63 points. They surrendered only 32 points in the second half, nearly completing a comeback despite allowing 22 offensive rebounds. A similar pattern emerged against Texas Tech, where Illinois trailed by as much as 22 points and was down 20 at halftime. The second-half improvement was driven by limiting mental mistakes and maximizing effort.

Looking ahead, the Illini must hope for the return of Jake Davis this season. If Davis joins Zvonimir Ivisic, who can return to a normal level of play, the roster gains seven trusted players, including transfer Stefan Vaaks. This depth would allow Mirkovic to serve as the primary action guy without over-relying on the freshmen. The team must address these structural weaknesses to remain competitive in the NCAA Tournament.